Around Town | May 25, 2018
May 29, 2018
Filed under Around Town, Community
SEW WHAT?
What Meeting
Who Hosted by the Long Beach Chapter of the Embroiderers Guild of America, Inc.
When Friday, May 25 from 10am to 2pm
Where Long Beach City College, 1305 E. Pacific Coast Highway
More Info David McCaskill, needlework artist, designer and teacher, will discuss his “32 Years of Tips & Tricks.” Email Christa Barry at [email protected]
EGGS WITH THE ELKS
What Monthly breakfast
Who Hosted by Elks Lodge #888
When Sunday, May 27 from 8am to 11:30am
Where 16426 Bellflower Blvd.
More Info The cost is $8 per person and includes eggs to order, full breakfast buffet, waffles with toppings, coffee, orange juice and drink specials at the bar.
MUSIC TO THEIR EARS
What Breakfast fundraiser
Who Hosted by The Rock Club: Music Is The Remedy
When Tuesday, May 29 from 8am to 10:30am
Where Applebee’s Grill & Bar, 899 E. Spring St.
More Info Fifteen percent of each attendee’s bill will benefit The Rock Club: Music Is The Remedy, whose mission is to improve the lives of veterans and at-risk youth through music instruction and education. Visit musicistheremedy.org.
SUPPORTING SENIORS
What Grand opening of the Al & Faye Taylor Senior Center
Who Hosted by the Salvation Army
When Wednesday, May 30 from 10am to 1pm
Where 3000 Long Beach Blvd.
More Info Senior services and demonstrations will be available. Call Melinda Lankford at (562) 247-3534.
TO YOUR HEALTH
What Free health fair
Who Hosted by the Bazzeni Wellness Center of St. Mary Medical Center
When Thursday, May 31 from 9:30am to 1:30pm
Where 1055 Linden Ave.
More Info Stroke, thyroid, posture analysis, memory screenings and glucose testing will be available. To RSVP, call (888) 478-6279. Lunch will be provided.
GET OUT!
What Nature walk
Who Hosted by Los Cerritos Wetlands Land Trust
When Saturday, June 2 at 8am
Where Meet at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and First Street
More Info Ecologists will lead the tour, and walkers will have the chance to observe sea turtles, hawks, rabbits and owls. Email [email protected]
SUPPORTING EACH OTHER
What Meeting and luncheon
Who Hosted by the American Association of University Women Long Beach branch
When Saturday, June 2 from 9:30am to 12:30am
Where Old Ranch Country Club, 3901 Lampson Ave.
More Info Co-Presidents Sharon Westafer and Cacilia Kim will announce the 2018 to 2019 elected officers. The pre-reserved luncheon costs $33. Email Lee Tsao at [email protected]
A PAGE-TURNER
What Read-aloud
Who Hosted by author Steven Deeble
When Saturday, June 2 at 11am
Where Long Beach Main Library, 101 Pacific Ave.
More Info Deeble will read from his novel Persistence of Vision and explain how Long Beach influenced his work. Email Deeble at [email protected]
A ‘GREAT’ WAY TO SPEND A SUNDAY
What 17th annual “Great Homes of Long Beach” tour
Who Hosted by Long Beach Heritage
When Sunday, June 3 from noon to 5pm
Where The Gaytonia, 212 Quincy Ave.
More Info Attendees will tour the Belmont Heights, Bluff Park, Los Cerritos, California Heights and Eliot Lane neighborhoods. Tickets cost $40 for non-members and $35 for Long Beach Heritage members and can be purchased through greathomes.eventbrite.com.
TOP COPS
What Long Beach Police Awards Ceremony
Who Hosted by the Long Beach Police Foundation (LBPF)
When Thursday, June 7 at 3:30pm
Where Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton St.
More Info Representatives from LBPF will honor police department employees and citizens for their work. RSVP to [email protected]
RUNNING FOR THEIR LIVES
What Annual Champions Run For Life
Who Hosted by MemorialCare Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital Long Beach
When Saturday, June 9 from 8:30am to 2pm
Where Shoreline Aquatic Park, 200 Aquarium Way
More Info The public will have the chance to sponsor a pediatric cancer or blood-disorder patient from the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Center. The patients will then walk, run or wheel through a one-eighth mile celebratory lap. Visit torchrunonline.org.
WALK THE WALK
What 15th Annual Liver Life Walk
Who Hosted by the American Liver Foundation
When Saturday, June 9 at 9am
Where Aldrich Park on the University of California at Irvine campus
More Info Money raised will go toward supporting patients with liver disease. Call Farah Douglas at (310) 670-4624.
NOW HEAR THIS
What Walk4Hearing fundraiser
Who Hosted by the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA)
When Saturday, June 9 at 9am
Where Long Beach Marina Green, 386 E. Shoreline Dr.
More Info Registration takes place at 9am, and the 5K walk will begin at 10am. The CVS Hearing Aid Center will provide a mobile unit offering free hearing screenings. Email Marla Peoples at [email protected]
WRITE RIGHT
What Meeting
Who Hosted by California Writers Club of Long Beach
When Saturday, June 9 from 3pm to 5pm
Where Ruth Bach Neighborhood Library, 4055 Bellflower Blvd.
More Info Author Janet Simcic will discuss “Turning My Travel into Fiction.” Email Kathryn Atkins at [email protected]
CRACK A BOOK
What Book club
Who Hosted by the Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association
When Wednesday, June 13 at 7pm
Where Elise’s Tea Room, 3924 Atlantic Ave.
More Info Readers will discuss the novel The Counterlife by Philip Roth. Email [email protected]
FA-LA-LA-LA-LAA
What Benefit performance
Who Hosted by the Long Beach Camerata Singers
When Saturday, June 16 at 5:30pm
Where Daniel Recital Hall, 7200 E. Atherton St.
More Info The singers will perform music from three eras. These include early America, 19th century art song and aria and contemporary music. A silent auction will take place before the performance at 4:30pm. To purchase tickets, visit longbeachcameratasingers.org.
