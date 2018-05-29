Around Town | May 25, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

SEW WHAT?

What Meeting

Who Hosted by the Long Beach Chapter of the Embroiderers Guild of America, Inc.

When Friday, May 25 from 10am to 2pm

Where Long Beach City College, 1305 E. Pacific Coast Highway

More Info David McCaskill, needlework artist, designer and teacher, will discuss his “32 Years of Tips & Tricks.” Email Christa Barry at [email protected]

EGGS WITH THE ELKS

What Monthly breakfast

Who Hosted by Elks Lodge #888

When Sunday, May 27 from 8am to 11:30am

Where 16426 Bellflower Blvd.

More Info The cost is $8 per person and includes eggs to order, full breakfast buffet, waffles with toppings, coffee, orange juice and drink specials at the bar.

MUSIC TO THEIR EARS

What Breakfast fundraiser

Who Hosted by The Rock Club: Music Is The Remedy

When Tuesday, May 29 from 8am to 10:30am

Where Applebee’s Grill & Bar, 899 E. Spring St.

More Info Fifteen percent of each attendee’s bill will benefit The Rock Club: Music Is The Remedy, whose mission is to improve the lives of veterans and at-risk youth through music instruction and education. Visit musicistheremedy.org.

SUPPORTING SENIORS

What Grand opening of the Al & Faye Taylor Senior Center

Who Hosted by the Salvation Army

When Wednesday, May 30 from 10am to 1pm

Where 3000 Long Beach Blvd.

More Info Senior services and demonstrations will be available. Call Melinda Lankford at (562) 247-3534.

TO YOUR HEALTH

What Free health fair

Who Hosted by the Bazzeni Wellness Center of St. Mary Medical Center

When Thursday, May 31 from 9:30am to 1:30pm

Where 1055 Linden Ave.

More Info Stroke, thyroid, posture analysis, memory screenings and glucose testing will be available. To RSVP, call (888) 478-6279. Lunch will be provided.

GET OUT!

What Nature walk

Who Hosted by Los Cerritos Wetlands Land Trust

When Saturday, June 2 at 8am

Where Meet at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and First Street

More Info Ecologists will lead the tour, and walkers will have the chance to observe sea turtles, hawks, rabbits and owls. Email [email protected]

SUPPORTING EACH OTHER

What Meeting and luncheon

Who Hosted by the American Association of University Women Long Beach branch

When Saturday, June 2 from 9:30am to 12:30am

Where Old Ranch Country Club, 3901 Lampson Ave.

More Info Co-Presidents Sharon Westafer and Cacilia Kim will announce the 2018 to 2019 elected officers. The pre-reserved luncheon costs $33. Email Lee Tsao at [email protected]

A PAGE-TURNER

What Read-aloud

Who Hosted by author Steven Deeble

When Saturday, June 2 at 11am

Where Long Beach Main Library, 101 Pacific Ave.

More Info Deeble will read from his novel Persistence of Vision and explain how Long Beach influenced his work. Email Deeble at [email protected]

A ‘GREAT’ WAY TO SPEND A SUNDAY

What 17th annual “Great Homes of Long Beach” tour

Who Hosted by Long Beach Heritage

When Sunday, June 3 from noon to 5pm

Where The Gaytonia, 212 Quincy Ave.

More Info Attendees will tour the Belmont Heights, Bluff Park, Los Cerritos, California Heights and Eliot Lane neighborhoods. Tickets cost $40 for non-members and $35 for Long Beach Heritage members and can be purchased through greathomes.eventbrite.com.

TOP COPS

What Long Beach Police Awards Ceremony

Who Hosted by the Long Beach Police Foundation (LBPF)

When Thursday, June 7 at 3:30pm

Where Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton St.

More Info Representatives from LBPF will honor police department employees and citizens for their work. RSVP to [email protected]

RUNNING FOR THEIR LIVES

What Annual Champions Run For Life

Who Hosted by MemorialCare Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital Long Beach

When Saturday, June 9 from 8:30am to 2pm

Where Shoreline Aquatic Park, 200 Aquarium Way

More Info The public will have the chance to sponsor a pediatric cancer or blood-disorder patient from the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Center. The patients will then walk, run or wheel through a one-eighth mile celebratory lap. Visit torchrunonline.org.

WALK THE WALK

What 15th Annual Liver Life Walk

Who Hosted by the American Liver Foundation

When Saturday, June 9 at 9am

Where Aldrich Park on the University of California at Irvine campus

More Info Money raised will go toward supporting patients with liver disease. Call Farah Douglas at (310) 670-4624.

NOW HEAR THIS

What Walk4Hearing fundraiser

Who Hosted by the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA)

When Saturday, June 9 at 9am

Where Long Beach Marina Green, 386 E. Shoreline Dr.

More Info Registration takes place at 9am, and the 5K walk will begin at 10am. The CVS Hearing Aid Center will provide a mobile unit offering free hearing screenings. Email Marla Peoples at [email protected]

WRITE RIGHT

What Meeting

Who Hosted by California Writers Club of Long Beach

When Saturday, June 9 from 3pm to 5pm

Where Ruth Bach Neighborhood Library, 4055 Bellflower Blvd.

More Info Author Janet Simcic will discuss “Turning My Travel into Fiction.” Email Kathryn Atkins at [email protected]

CRACK A BOOK

What Book club

Who Hosted by the Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association

When Wednesday, June 13 at 7pm

Where Elise’s Tea Room, 3924 Atlantic Ave.

More Info Readers will discuss the novel The Counterlife by Philip Roth. Email [email protected]

FA-LA-LA-LA-LAA

What Benefit performance

Who Hosted by the Long Beach Camerata Singers

When Saturday, June 16 at 5:30pm

Where Daniel Recital Hall, 7200 E. Atherton St.

More Info The singers will perform music from three eras. These include early America, 19th century art song and aria and contemporary music. A silent auction will take place before the performance at 4:30pm. To purchase tickets, visit longbeachcameratasingers.org.