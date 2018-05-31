Long Beach Chorale seeking singers

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Long Beach Chorale, looking ahead to its second appearance at Carnegie Hall, is encouraging talented singers to audition for its 2018-19 season. Auditions will be held by appointment during the month of August; rehearsals take place on Monday nights in the Belmont Shore area of Long Beach.

Prospective members are invited to contact the chorus by calling (562) 427-1931 or e-mailing [email protected] for information or to schedule an audition. Singers in all voice parts are welcome; the ability to read music is required. Auditions are brief, informal and non-threatening, according to the Chorale’s representatives.

The group is led by artistic director Eliza Rubenstein and consists of more than 50 volunteer singers of various ages and backgrounds.

The chorale joined other singers to perform Kirke Mechem’s Songs of the Slave under Rubenstein’s direction at Carnegie Hall in June 2017, and it has been invited back to perform Haydn’s Mass in Time of War in June 2019. The ensemble’s season will also include a Long Beach performance of the Haydn Mass and a holiday celebration.

longbeachchorale.org

Source: LB Chorale