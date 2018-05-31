Letters, emails, website comments and statements | June 1, 2018

Thinking outside the classroom

In the wake of the tragic events at Santa Fe High School in Texas, we must once again ask ourselves what we are doing to increase and improve school safety for our children, teachers and school staff.

Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell’s AB 3205 addresses this issue through a simple infrastructure improvement– mandatory installation of indoor classroom locks. AB 3205 would require school districts to install indoor classroom locks in older schools when utilizing state school bond funds for school facility modernization projects.

The majority of California schools are more than 25 years old and were constructed or renovated before 2012. As a result, in the event of a campus emergency, teachers at schools without indoor locks must go outside to lock their doors, leaving teachers and students vulnerable to threats or attacks.

Allowing teachers and students the ability to lock a classroom door from the inside can save lives. Schools built after 2012 are required to have locks that lock from the inside of a classroom, but what about schools built before 2012?

Increasing and improving school safety should be a priority for all schools, regardless of when they were constructed. To support Assembly Member O’Donnell in his effort to save lives, sign the petition for AB 3205 on his website, a70.asmdc.org.

Larry Forester

Vice mayor

Signal Hill

Misquotes and misrepresentations?

It is important to note that I do not have any involvement with either of the candidates for the 5th District City Council seat. My office is independent of other Long Beach City offices and departments to maintain strict impartiality and objectivity. I am making this statement to clarify misrepresentations that have been made to ensure and protect the independence of the Long Beach City Auditor’s Office.

My office conducted an audit of Harbor International Travel Expenses in 2014. At that time, 5th District City Council candidate Rich Dines was a member of the Harbor Commission. Recently, a campaign mailer was sent to voters in the 5th Council District from an independent-expenditure PAC called Long Beach Neighbors PAC.

The mailer presented inaccurate information and misquoted me and the findings of the audit. The mailer contained a quote attributed to me stating that, “Violations took place.” This quote was altered from what was actually said and in doing so changed the meaning. An OC Register article included a quote from me that said, “I think some violations of the policies (meaning travel policies) took place.” This was in no way a direct or indirect reference to Mr. Dines.

Additionally, the mailer misrepresents the findings of the audit, stating that “Rich Dines took advantage of a system the Long Beach auditor found had limited oversight.” To be clear, the audit did find additional oversight by the Harbor Department staff was necessary, however it in no way attributed that directly to Mr. Dines or indicated he took advantage of it.

Finally, as this mailer was from an independent-expenditure PAC, Long Beach Neighborhoods PAC, Councilmember Stacy Mungo was not involved in these mailer inaccuracies. I hope this clarifies the inaccuracies that were presented to the voters of the 5th District and enables them to cast their votes based on the merits of the candidates.

Laura Doud

City auditor

Long Beach

A misleading– or mindful– measure?

When I read the reasons to not support Measure M, I understand the public’s lack of faith in our local government to use our tax monies for the betterment of our communities. I, myself, have questioned the council votes on several recent financial decisions and lack of full transparency and discussion.

However, I do understand the need for this new tax to be made legitimate by a vote of the people. It should have been done years ago! The $20 million in gas and water revenue that passed into the general fund over these years have been spent to provide general-fund services to our city. This tax will not add additional dollars for new projects, but in reality will allow us to maintain what we have today. Without it, the draconian cuts of 2008–2012 will happen again with even worse consequences.

During that period, we closed libraries and cut park programs and maintenance. We cut 200 positions from our police department that have yet to be replaced. We closed fire stations. They were very dark and difficult days for Long Beach representatives and residents.

Today, Long Beach voters have the opportunity to assure that the City can pay its bills and maintain “quality of life” services that are important to us.

There is so much to be done, but it all takes money. Money that is generated by our tax dollars. What kind of city do you want to live in? If the average of $3 a month can protect what we share today and hopefully improve tomorrow, isn’t it worth it?

Rae Gabelich

Former 8th District councilmember

Long Beach

A good cause for celebration

On July 4, 2018, we will celebrate our 7th Annual Veterans Independence Day Celebration (VIDC) at the Long Beach VA Medical Center.

Launched in 2012 as a cause to serve our veterans and their families, VIDC was conceived as a signature, volunteer event to raise awareness and community involvement in assisting and caring for our military veterans at the Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center. Last year we served over 2,400 meals to veterans and their families.

We need donations and volunteers to help.

To volunteer, please go to annualvidc.com/volunteer. To donate, please go to annualvidc.com/donate or gofundme.com/vidc-2018, or make checks payable to “Veterans’ Independence Day Celebration, Inc.” and mail your check to:

Veterans’ Independence Day Celebration, Inc.

3611 E. Harding St.

Long Beach, CA 90805

Thank you for supporting our veterans!

Val Lerch

Former 9th District councilmember

Long Beach