Teenage pedestrian injured in vehicular accident

A teenage boy was injured in a vehicular accident on Tuesday, June 5, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

At approximately 07:30am that day, officers were dispatched to Market Street and Olive Avenue regarding an injury-traffic collision that involved a vehicle and a juvenile pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers located a 15-year-old male resident of Long Beach lying in the eastbound lane of Market Street near Olive Avenue. The subject was identified as the pedestrian involved in the collision. Long Beach Fire personnel responded to the scene and transported him to a local hospital to be treated for critical injuries. His name is being withheld due to his age.

Officers also contacted a 19-year-old male resident of Long Beach who was identified as Christopher Manuel Rodriguezinigo, the driver of a 2009 Ford Flex involved in the collision.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Rodriguezinigo was driving east on Market Street from Lime Avenue when the pedestrian crossed northbound from the south side of the street mid-block between Lime and Olive Avenues. Rodriguezinigo was unable to stop in time and struck the pedestrian.

Rodriguezinigo cooperated with the investigation and was found to be driving while impaired. A department drug-recognition expert responded to the scene and determined that he was possibly driving under the influence of cannabis. He was subsequently arrested at the scene and transported to the Long Beach Police Station. He was booked for 23153(f)VC–Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and held on $100,000 bail.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to call Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detail Detective David Whelan at (562) 570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to a smartphone or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

Source: LBPD