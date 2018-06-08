Man succumbs to injuries after being stabbed

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A man who had been stabbed succumbed to those injuries last weekend, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

On June 3, at approximately 2:05am, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Pine Avenue to assist Long Beach Fire Department personnel who were en route to a call of a male adult suffering from a possible stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found that paramedics had determined the victim deceased at the scene. Officers’ initial investigation found the victim was involved in a physical altercation and received a traumatic wound to the upper torso, but the cause of that injury has yet to be determined.

Homicide detectives responded and are handling the investigation. No arrests have been made.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office responded and will determine the victim’s cause of death and make a positive identification.

Those with information regarding the incident are asked to call homicide detectives Oscar Valenzuela and Shea Robertson at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to a smart phone or visiting LACrimeStoppers.org.

Source: LBPD