O’Donnell names LGBTQ Center of LB as Nonprofit of the Year

June 8, 2018

Courtesy O’Donnell’s office
Seventieth District Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell (left) named The LGBTQ Center of Long Beach as Non-Profit of the Year as part of California Nonprofits Day Wednesday. Also pictured is Porter Gilberg, executive director of The Center.

Seventieth District Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell (D-Long Beach) named The LGBTQ Center of Long Beach as Non-Profit of the Year as part of California Nonprofits Day Wednesday.

Incorporated in Long Beach in 1980, The Center is committed to achieving a more equitable society and fostering an ever-improving quality of life for the LGBTQ community, according to O’Donnell’s office.

“The Center has been an invaluable part of Long Beach for decades, providing safe spaces, support services and critical resources to our LGBTQ community,” O’Donnell said. “I am proud to have the opportunity to recognize and celebrate The Center’s remarkable leadership, advocacy and service.”

California Nonprofits Day recognizes outstanding organizations across the state.

