Elderly man experiences cardiac arrest during Signal Hill apartment fire

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

An apartment fire in Signal Hill on June 1 apparently resulted in an elderly occupant experiencing cardiac arrest, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Joey Marron.

In an emailed response to the Signal Tribune this week, Marron said units were dispatched to the fire, which took place in the 2200 block of Gaviota Avenue, at 2:44am.

“Firefighters had heavy smoke and fire showing from a second-story apartment unit,” Marron said. “We had knock-down at 3:13am. During our initial search with the assistance of Long Beach Fire, we did unfortunately have one elderly victim in cardiac arrest. He was taken to Long Beach Memorial, where he was revived and admitted in critical condition.”

Marron said there were no other injuries and the cause is under investigation.