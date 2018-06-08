Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under Carousel, News

Elderly man experiences cardiac arrest during Signal Hill apartment fire

Cory Bilicko, Managing EditorJune 8, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Courtesy LA County Fire Department
An apartment fire occurred in the 2200 block of Gaviota Avenue in Signal Hill on June 1, resulting in one man going into cardiac arrest, according to a county fire official.

An apartment fire in Signal Hill on June 1 apparently resulted in an elderly occupant experiencing cardiac arrest, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Joey Marron.

In an emailed response to the Signal Tribune this week, Marron said units were dispatched to the fire, which took place in the 2200 block of Gaviota Avenue, at 2:44am.

“Firefighters had heavy smoke and fire showing from a second-story apartment unit,” Marron said. “We had knock-down at 3:13am. During our initial search with the assistance of Long Beach Fire, we did unfortunately have one elderly victim in cardiac arrest. He was taken to Long Beach Memorial, where he was revived and admitted in critical condition.”

Marron said there were no other injuries and the cause is under investigation.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Carousel

A decades-old Signal Hill-Long Beach institution closing its doors
A decades-old Signal Hill-Long Beach institution closing its doors
Uranga leads Milrad in early count, but glitch may further prolong official results
Uranga leads Milrad in early count, but glitch may further prolong official results
Detours utilized near downtown in preparation of demolishing old 710 connector ramp
Detours utilized near downtown in preparation of demolishing old 710 connector ramp
Signal Hill City Council reviews 2018-2020 budget
Signal Hill City Council reviews 2018-2020 budget
LB organizations collect $26,000 to help low-income renters
LB organizations collect $26,000 to help low-income renters

Other stories filed under News

Uranga leads Milrad in early count, but glitch may further prolong official results
Uranga leads Milrad in early count, but glitch may further prolong official results
Detours utilized near downtown in preparation of demolishing old 710 connector ramp
Detours utilized near downtown in preparation of demolishing old 710 connector ramp
Signal Hill City Council reviews 2018-2020 budget
Signal Hill City Council reviews 2018-2020 budget
LB organizations collect $26,000 to help low-income renters
LB organizations collect $26,000 to help low-income renters
Man succumbs to injuries after being stabbed

A man who had been stabbed succumbed to those injuries last weekend, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD). On June 3, at approximat...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Elderly man experiences cardiac arrest during Signal Hill apartment fire

    Carousel

    A decades-old Signal Hill-Long Beach institution closing its doors

  • Elderly man experiences cardiac arrest during Signal Hill apartment fire

    Carousel

    Uranga leads Milrad in early count, but glitch may further prolong official results

  • Elderly man experiences cardiac arrest during Signal Hill apartment fire

    Carousel

    Detours utilized near downtown in preparation of demolishing old 710 connector ramp

  • Elderly man experiences cardiac arrest during Signal Hill apartment fire

    Carousel

    Signal Hill City Council reviews 2018-2020 budget

  • Elderly man experiences cardiac arrest during Signal Hill apartment fire

    Carousel

    LB organizations collect $26,000 to help low-income renters

  • Elderly man experiences cardiac arrest during Signal Hill apartment fire

    Carousel

    A ‘Viking’ legacy of discipline and kindness

  • Elderly man experiences cardiac arrest during Signal Hill apartment fire

    Carousel

    June 8, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 24

  • Elderly man experiences cardiac arrest during Signal Hill apartment fire

    Carousel

    Roommates with a high-flying twist

  • Elderly man experiences cardiac arrest during Signal Hill apartment fire

    Carousel

    A decades-old Signal Hill-Long Beach institution closing its doors

  • Elderly man experiences cardiac arrest during Signal Hill apartment fire

    Carousel

    Uranga leads Milrad in early count, but glitch may further prolong official results

Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
Elderly man experiences cardiac arrest during Signal Hill apartment fire