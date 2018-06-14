Long Beach Symphony Association appoints first executive director

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The board of directors for the foundation for the Long Beach Symphony, a nonprofit corporation serving as the endowment fund for the Long Beach Symphony Association, has named its first executive director– Genevieve Macias– since its inception in 1986.

“With the Long Beach Symphony experiencing a renaissance in its artistic and community leadership, we felt it was time to invest in the growth of its endowment,” said John Burkholder, president of the foundation for the Long Beach Symphony. “Macias was a natural choice for the new position, due to her involvement in leading the symphony’s very successful fundraising efforts over the last five years.”

Macias has served as director of Development & Communications for the symphony.

The foundation for the Long Beach Symphony was created in 1986 with an initial investment by leaders of the Long Beach community to serve as a sustaining endowment for the Long Beach Symphony Orchestra, a separate 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Over the last few decades, the board of directors has stewarded the endowment to provide an annual allocation to the orchestra with volunteer-led campaigns and planned gift solicitations.

As its first executive director and first staff member, Macias is tasked with developing and running a new endowment campaign with the goal of tripling the endowment fund over the next few years.

“I am excited to build the endowment for the foundation, which supports such an important part of the arts community in this city,” Macias said. “Generating sustaining support for a Long Beach arts institution from members of our local community, is crucial to securing the future of our city’s cultural life.”

Source: LB Symphony