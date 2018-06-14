Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

Detours for northbound 710 Freeway now in effect

Traffic diversions necessary for work on project to replace bridge

Cory Bilicko, Managing EditorJune 14, 2018Leave a Comment

Motorists seeking access to the northbound 710 Freeway from the downtown area will now need to take a detour, as the previous transition ramp for vehicles traveling east from Terminal Island along Ocean Boulevard was closed last Saturday. The old connector will soon be demolished to make space for a new ramp for the Gerald Desmond Bridge Replacement Project, according to officials from that project and the Port of Long Beach.

On Sunday, a new detour route was opened to traffic heading north onto the 710. That detour diverts vehicles that are eastbound on the bridge, and heading north to the freeway, onto northbound Pico Avenue, where they will travel about half a mile before rejoining the northbound 710. The detour route has three left-turn lanes for traffic leaving the bridge and turning north onto Pico at a lighted intersection.

Images courtesy Port of LB
Map shows the long-term detour for connecting to the northbound 710 Freeway from the downtown area

Map shows the detour that will be in place for accessing the area near the Queen Mary July 4–6

The detour will be effective for about a year, until the new bridge is completed and accessible to traffic. The new bridge is expected to be open by summer of 2019.
Drivers can expect more short-term road closures near the site as crews begin demolishing the northbound connector ramp, officials said. The first will occur July 4–6 on Harbor Scenic Drive, which passes under the current connector. Southbound Harbor Scenic Drive is the main route from the southbound 710 to the Queen Mary, cruise lines, hotels and Piers F–J. Officials are recommending that motorists wishing to access these areas use southbound 710 to the “Downtown Long Beach” exit and Shoreline Drive.

“This detour is the last major closure for the bridge project,” states a June 10 weekly update from the bridge-replacement project’s officials. “We sincerely appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this final stretch toward completion.”

