After County’s updated tabulations, Milrad concedes to incumbent Uranga

Jared Milrad, who faced incumbent Roberto Uranga in the 7th District run-off election last week, conceded the race to his challenger on Tuesday, after a second update of ballot tabulation showed the gap of about 7 percentage points between the two candidates holding strong in Uranga’s favor.

After the June 5 statewide primary election, during which the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) publicly announced that 118,522 county voters’ names had been omitted from the rosters at more than 1,000 precincts because of a printing error, Milrad said his campaign was not ready to concede because there were still so many provisional votes to be counted. The number of those ballots was higher than usual because of the printing error, since those who had shown up at polling places but whose names were not on the rolls were given provisional ballots.

Unofficial results last week, shortly after the election, showed Uranga with 2,512 votes, or 53.92 percent of the vote, and Milrad with 2,147 votes, or 46.08 percent. The June 12 update had Uranga at 3,668 votes, or 53.07 percent, and Milrad with 3,243 votes, or 46.93 percent.

In a statement he issued Tuesday night, Milrad congratulated his opponent on his re-election and said, for the sake of the community they both love, that he wishes him every success serving the entire district.

Milrad did however indicate that he and his campaign will continue to push the platform on which he ran, including launching new ways to hold government officials accountable and continuing to build the grassroots movement for change fueled by his campaign.

“This election was just the beginning– not the end– of our grassroots movement for change,” Milrad wrote. “We always knew that change would be difficult. Nevertheless, we persisted, and the election results make clear that more than 3,200 of our neighbors are hungry for new leadership. City Hall works for us– not the other way around– and we will continue fighting to ensure that it serves our entire district.”

Tuesday’s updated results in the run-off race in Long Beach’s 5th District showed 6,942 votes (55.26 percent) for incumbent Stacy Mungo and 5,620 votes (44.74 percent) for her opponent, Rich Dines.

Updated tabulations in the Long Beach Unified School District Member, Board of Education, District 3 run-off have Juan M. Benitez garnering 4,438 votes (62.62 percent) and Cesar A. Armendariz with 2,649 votes (37.38 percent).

The County’s update on Tuesday included 144,572 ballots processed since election night, consisting of vote-by-mail and provisional ballots, according to RR/CC Dean Logan. The total election results count is now 1,180,472, which is 22.97 percent of eligible LA County voters, Logan said.

He added that, county-wide, there are still about 128,000 provisional and 170,000 vote-by-mail ballots to be counted, as well as about 600 “miscellaneous” ballots.

“This estimate includes additional vote-by-mail ballots postmarked on or before Election Day and received through [Tuesday],” states a press release from the RR/CC office. “These results are subject to change throughout the official election canvass period as our canvass staff process vote-by-mail envelopes.”

The next ballot counting update will be Friday, June 15. Specific results are available at lavote.net.