EDCO to observe 4th of July holiday

In observance of the Fourth of July holiday on Wednesday, July 4, EDCO will not perform residential collection services. As a result, only customers whose regular collection day is on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday will experience a one-day delay in service in Rancho Palos Verdes and Signal Hill. This includes Signal Hill Waste & Recycling Services.

Waste and recycling collection services for commercial businesses will be unaffected by the holiday and will be provided on the regularly scheduled service day. EDCO’s customer service office and public disposal site will also remain open on Wednesday, July 4.

Source: EDCO