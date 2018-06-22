Around Town | June 22, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

SEW WHAT?

What Meeting

Who Hosted by The Long Beach Chapter of the Embroiderers of America, Inc.

When Friday, June 22 at 11am

Where Long Beach City College, 1305 E. PCH

More Info Designer Joni Stevenson will teach “The Wave.” Email Christa Barry at [email protected]

TECH TALK

What Lecture

Who Hosted by Long Beach Medical Center

When Friday, June 22 at noon

Where Houssels Forum, 2801 Atlantic Ave.

More Info Chief Corporate Strategist for Laserfiche Thomas Phelps will discuss technology tips followed by a screening of Jumanji. Lunch will be provided. Email Josh Robinson at [email protected]

RUN FOR YOUR LIFE

What 5K and 10K run

Who Hosted by United States Vets Long Beach

When Saturday, June 23 at 8am

Where Granada Beach, 5000 E. Ocean Blvd.

More Info The run costs $25 per participant. Call (562) 257-0496.

HEALTH AND HOUSING

What Health and housing resource fair

Who Hosted by the City of Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services

When Saturday, June 23 from 10am to 1pm

Where MacArthur Park, 1321 E. Anaheim St.

More Info Free health screenings, community resources, educational activities and healthy snacks will be available for attendees. Call Judeth Luong at (562) 570-4104.

FUN, SAFE AND HEALTHY

What Family Fun Day: A Community Health and Outreach Event

Who Hosted by WomenShelter Long Beach

When Saturday, June 23 from 10:30am to 1:30pm

Where 3000 Long Beach Blvd.

More Info Free health screenings, fire-safety training, nutrition tips and voter registration will be available. Email Tatiana S. Dorman at [email protected]

EGGS WITH THE ELKS

What Monthly breakfast

Who Hosted by Elks Lodge #888

When Sunday, June 24 from 8am to 11:30am

Where 16426 Bellflower Blvd.

More Info The cost is $7 per person and includes eggs to order, full breakfast buffet, waffles with toppings, coffee, orange juice and drink specials at the bar.

SPOKES-PEOPLE

What Neighborhood bike ride

Who Hosted by the Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association (BKBIA)

When Sunday, June 24 at 1pm

Where Georgie’s Place, 3850 Atlantic Ave.

More Info The theme of the ride is Father’s Day, and riders are advised to wear neckties. Ice cream will be provided. Email [email protected]

DRIVEN TO SAFETY

What AARP Smart Driver Course

Who Hosted by Long Beach Medical Center

When Monday, June 25 from 9am to 1pm and Wednesday, June 27 from 9am to 1pm

Where 2801 Atlantic Ave.

More Info Guests over the age of 55 have the chance to learn defensive driving techniques. The session costs $15 for AARP members and $20 for non members. To register, call (562) 933-1650.

INTO THE GROOVES

What Inauguram meet-up of Knights of the Round (Turn)Table

Who Hosted by the BKBIA

When Thursday, June 28 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm

Where The Linden Lounge at The Long Beach Petroleum Club, 3636 Linden Ave.

More Info The new event mirrors the Literary Society book club. Each month, the group will listen to a historically significant album. The first selection is Pet Sounds by the Beach Boys. Producer and composer Chris Schlarb will lead the discussion. Email [email protected]

BIRD WATCHERS

What Wetlands walk

Who Hosted by Los Cerritos Wetlands Land Trust

When Saturday, July 7 from 8am to 10am

Where Park on the inland side of the intersection at PCH and First Street

More Info Walkers will observe red-tailed hawks, cooper’s hawks and ospreys. Ecologists will discuss how the Tongva Native Americans found resources on the wetlands. Email [email protected]

DIRTY FUN

What Mud Mania: A Celebration of Adobe

Who Hosted by Rancho Los Cerritos

When Sunday, July 8 from 12:30pm to 4:30pm

Where 4600 Virginia Rd.

More Info Guests will have the opportunity to make real adobe bricks, plaster the horno, construct a mini-adobe home and compete in mud-relay races. The event costs $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 years or younger. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Visit rancholoscerritos.org/upcoming-event/mud-mania-2018/ to RSVP.

CRACK A BOOK

What Book club

Who Hosted by Bixby Knolls Literary Society

When Wednesday, July 11 at 7pm

Where Elise’s Tea Room, 3924 Atlantic Ave.

More Info The next novel that will be discussed is Clock Without Hands by Carson McCullers. Refreshments will be provided. Email [email protected]