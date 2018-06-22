Around Town | June 22, 2018
SEW WHAT?
What Meeting
Who Hosted by The Long Beach Chapter of the Embroiderers of America, Inc.
When Friday, June 22 at 11am
Where Long Beach City College, 1305 E. PCH
More Info Designer Joni Stevenson will teach “The Wave.” Email Christa Barry at [email protected]
TECH TALK
What Lecture
Who Hosted by Long Beach Medical Center
When Friday, June 22 at noon
Where Houssels Forum, 2801 Atlantic Ave.
More Info Chief Corporate Strategist for Laserfiche Thomas Phelps will discuss technology tips followed by a screening of Jumanji. Lunch will be provided. Email Josh Robinson at [email protected]
RUN FOR YOUR LIFE
What 5K and 10K run
Who Hosted by United States Vets Long Beach
When Saturday, June 23 at 8am
Where Granada Beach, 5000 E. Ocean Blvd.
More Info The run costs $25 per participant. Call (562) 257-0496.
HEALTH AND HOUSING
What Health and housing resource fair
Who Hosted by the City of Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services
When Saturday, June 23 from 10am to 1pm
Where MacArthur Park, 1321 E. Anaheim St.
More Info Free health screenings, community resources, educational activities and healthy snacks will be available for attendees. Call Judeth Luong at (562) 570-4104.
FUN, SAFE AND HEALTHY
What Family Fun Day: A Community Health and Outreach Event
Who Hosted by WomenShelter Long Beach
When Saturday, June 23 from 10:30am to 1:30pm
Where 3000 Long Beach Blvd.
More Info Free health screenings, fire-safety training, nutrition tips and voter registration will be available. Email Tatiana S. Dorman at [email protected]
EGGS WITH THE ELKS
What Monthly breakfast
Who Hosted by Elks Lodge #888
When Sunday, June 24 from 8am to 11:30am
Where 16426 Bellflower Blvd.
More Info The cost is $7 per person and includes eggs to order, full breakfast buffet, waffles with toppings, coffee, orange juice and drink specials at the bar.
SPOKES-PEOPLE
What Neighborhood bike ride
Who Hosted by the Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association (BKBIA)
When Sunday, June 24 at 1pm
Where Georgie’s Place, 3850 Atlantic Ave.
More Info The theme of the ride is Father’s Day, and riders are advised to wear neckties. Ice cream will be provided. Email [email protected]
DRIVEN TO SAFETY
What AARP Smart Driver Course
Who Hosted by Long Beach Medical Center
When Monday, June 25 from 9am to 1pm and Wednesday, June 27 from 9am to 1pm
Where 2801 Atlantic Ave.
More Info Guests over the age of 55 have the chance to learn defensive driving techniques. The session costs $15 for AARP members and $20 for non members. To register, call (562) 933-1650.
INTO THE GROOVES
What Inauguram meet-up of Knights of the Round (Turn)Table
Who Hosted by the BKBIA
When Thursday, June 28 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm
Where The Linden Lounge at The Long Beach Petroleum Club, 3636 Linden Ave.
More Info The new event mirrors the Literary Society book club. Each month, the group will listen to a historically significant album. The first selection is Pet Sounds by the Beach Boys. Producer and composer Chris Schlarb will lead the discussion. Email [email protected]
BIRD WATCHERS
What Wetlands walk
Who Hosted by Los Cerritos Wetlands Land Trust
When Saturday, July 7 from 8am to 10am
Where Park on the inland side of the intersection at PCH and First Street
More Info Walkers will observe red-tailed hawks, cooper’s hawks and ospreys. Ecologists will discuss how the Tongva Native Americans found resources on the wetlands. Email [email protected]
DIRTY FUN
What Mud Mania: A Celebration of Adobe
Who Hosted by Rancho Los Cerritos
When Sunday, July 8 from 12:30pm to 4:30pm
Where 4600 Virginia Rd.
More Info Guests will have the opportunity to make real adobe bricks, plaster the horno, construct a mini-adobe home and compete in mud-relay races. The event costs $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 years or younger. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Visit rancholoscerritos.org/upcoming-event/mud-mania-2018/ to RSVP.
CRACK A BOOK
What Book club
Who Hosted by Bixby Knolls Literary Society
When Wednesday, July 11 at 7pm
Where Elise’s Tea Room, 3924 Atlantic Ave.
More Info The next novel that will be discussed is Clock Without Hands by Carson McCullers. Refreshments will be provided. Email [email protected]
