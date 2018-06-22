All bullet-button assault weapons must be registered by June 30

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The California Department of Justice on Monday issued a reminder that all bullet-button assault weapons must be registered by 11:59:59pm on June 30. Any applications submitted after the due date will not be accepted (per Penal Code section 30900(b)(1) and California Code of Regulations, title 11, division 5, chapter 39, section 5469).

Pursuant to Assembly Bill 1135 and Senate Bill 880, effective Jan. 1, 2017, any person who, from Jan. 1, 2001, to Dec. 31, 2016, lawfully possessed an assault weapon that does not have a fixed magazine, including those weapons with an ammunition feeding device that can be readily removed from the firearm with the use of a tool, shall register their firearms with the California Department of Justice.

Assembly Bill 1135 and Senate Bill 880 also define the meaning of “fixed magazine” to mean an ammunition-feeding device contained in, or permanently attached to, a firearm in such a manner that the device cannot be removed without disassembly of the firearm action.

People can register through the California Firearms Application Reporting System (CFARS) at cfars.doj.ca.gov. The registration fee is $15 per person.

To submit an application, one will need:

• Proof of residency, if submitting a joint registration

• Military permanent-duty station orders indicating assignment within California, if using a military ID to register (active-duty military spouse ID is not acceptable)

• At least four photos of the firearm to be registered

• Close-up of the bullet-button style magazine on the firearm.

• Stock to barrel (with the firearm lying horizontally on a flat surface)

• Left side of the receiver/frame

• Right side of the receiver/frame.

A CFARS Assault Weapon Registration Public User Guide is available at oag.ca.gov for information on how to submit an assault weapon registration electronically.

Source: CA Dept. of Justice