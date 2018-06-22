Police seeking help locating suspects who stole French bulldog from residence

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) is seeking the public’s help in locating burglary suspects who took a dog from its owners’ premises.

On Sunday, June 17, at approximately 10:45am, officers responded to a residence in the 2500 block of Quincy Avenue regarding a burglary and theft of a French Bulldog.

When officers arrived, they learned the residents were in their home when they heard a noise coming from another room. When one of the residents went to investigate, he saw an unknown male subject standing in the living room. When the suspect and resident saw one another, they ran off in different directions. The suspect then fled the home and left in a vehicle.

It was at that time the residents realized their French bulldog Archie was missing, along with miscellaneous tools. It was determined the suspect had entered the home through an open door.

Through the investigation, officers located video footage that displayed a vehicle, described as a dark gray Nissan Versa, with license-plate number 71CP493, pulling up to the home and a male subject getting out of the front passenger door. A second suspect can be seen driving the vehicle, along with a third suspect who was a passenger in the backseat. The suspect who entered the home is described as a male Hispanic with a shaved head and facial hair, 5’8” to 5’11” tall, 170 to 180 pounds, wearing black sunglasses, a black hooded long-sleeve sweatshirt, dark jeans and gray tennis shoes.

A video of the incident is available at youtube.com/watch?v=rGK5_lkyrbk.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Those who may have information regarding the incident or Archie’s whereabouts are asked to contact burglary detective Daniel Martinez at (562) 570-7392. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smart phone or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

Source: LBPD