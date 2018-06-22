Water from damaged fire hydrant causes sink hole

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Water flowing from a fire-hydrant valve that was opened during a traffic accident Wednesday formed a sink hole 20-feet wide, according to Arantxa Chavarria, public-information officer with the Long Beach Police Department in an emailed response Thursday morning.

Chavarria wrote that the preliminary information indicates that at approximately 6:10am that day, officers were dispatched to the scene of a non-injury traffic collision in the area of Santa Fe and Seabright avenues, where they discovered that a single vehicle had collided with and damaged a fire hydrant on the southwest corner of Santa Fe Avenue at 29th Street .

Before the valve could be shut, the flowing water caused the sink hole to develop.

The Long Beach Fire, Water and Public Works departments responded, and officers assisted with traffic and pedestrian control, according to Chavarria. Southbound Santa Fe Avenue between Spring and Columbia streets was temporarily closed because of the excavation and repairs needed.

Chavarria said the reason for the collision is unknown and that no injuries were reported .

The investigation is ongoing.