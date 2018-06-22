Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under News

Water from damaged fire hydrant causes sink hole

Valve was opened during non-injury traffic accident

Cory Bilicko, Managing EditorJune 22, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Facebook.com
Water flowing from a fire-hydrant valve that opened during a traffic accident Wednesday formed a sink hole 20-feet wide, officials say.

Water flowing from a fire-hydrant valve that was opened during a traffic accident Wednesday formed a sink hole 20-feet wide, according to Arantxa Chavarria, public-information officer with the Long Beach Police Department in an emailed response Thursday morning.

Chavarria wrote that the preliminary information indicates that at approximately 6:10am that day, officers were dispatched to the scene of a non-injury traffic collision in the area of Santa Fe and Seabright avenues, where they discovered that a single vehicle had collided with and damaged a fire hydrant on the southwest corner of Santa Fe Avenue at 29th Street .

Before the valve could be shut, the flowing water caused the sink hole to develop.

The Long Beach Fire, Water and Public Works departments responded, and officers assisted with traffic and pedestrian control, according to Chavarria. Southbound Santa Fe Avenue between Spring and Columbia streets was temporarily closed because of the excavation and repairs needed.

Chavarria said the reason for the collision is unknown and that no injuries were reported .

The investigation is ongoing.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

Lowenthal expresses disappointment in SCOTUS punt on partisan gerrymandering cases

Congressman Alan Lowenthal (CA-47) issued a statement Monday morning expressing disappointment in that day’s two U.S. Supreme Court rulings, which p...

Becerra joins 20 other attorneys general in demanding end to ‘zero-tolerance’ immigration policy

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Tuesday joined New Mexico Attorney General Hector H. Balderas and 19 attorneys general in demanding the ...

All bullet-button assault weapons must be registered by June 30

The California Department of Justice on Monday issued a reminder that all bullet-button assault weapons must be registered by 11:59:59pm on June 30. A...

Third male juvenile arrested for large and small fires in Belmont Shore, Naples

The Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Arson Unit Task Force have made a third arres...

Elderly pedestrian killed while crossing street against red light

An elderly pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Wardlow Road and Magnolia Avenue, according to the Long Beach...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
Water from damaged fire hydrant causes sink hole