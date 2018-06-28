Letters, emails, website comments and statements | June 29, 2018

Under the radar, on the hill

You may recall that in April this year the City [of Signal Hill] lost a very dear friend and active member of our community– Denise Damrow.

Those who attended her memorial service learned what a truly remarkable person she really was. She was involved in so many of Signal Hill’s nonprofit organizations, working relentlessly under the radar and in the background to advise and support.

As one of the Rock Club Music Is The Remedy’s founding board members, we wanted to honor her in a way that would help us and others remember her forever. What better way than to buy a brick for her for the City’s Bricks on the Hill campaign? So, that is what we have done. It’s a perfect gift of memory as it exemplifies what Denise was all about.

She loved our city and will be with us, literally, forever, on the Hill.

Frank and Katherine McIlquham

The Rock Club Music is the Remedy

Jumping on the ban wagon

The Supreme Court upheld discrimination [Tuesday] in a shameful decision that undermines the liberties and values that define our democracy. A president shouldn’t be able to ban travel from countries based on overt racial animus or religious bias. Enabling such behavior, particularly for this president, is dangerous.

Though the Supreme Court’s ruling is profoundly disturbing, we must all continue to fight for our shared ideals of acceptance and tolerance for everyone, regardless of who you worship or where you were born. Ultimately, it is on all of us to determine the type of country we want our children to inherit. Today’s decision does not represent that country.

Alex Padilla

Secretary of State

California