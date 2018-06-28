Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Filed under Commentary

Commentary: Honoring Captain Dave Rosa

Jim Foster, President Long Beach Police Officers AssociationJune 28, 2018Leave a Comment

As most of you are aware, Long Beach Fire Department Captain Dave Rosa was shot and killed [Monday] morning while responding to an emergency dispatch in downtown Long Beach. A second firefighter and an innocent civilian were also struck, and they will fortunately recover from their wounds. A person has been detained and a weapon recovered. The investigation is still ongoing, and more information will be released soon.

We have reached out to both the firefighters association and the fire department to offer any assistance we can provide.

There are no words that can possibly express the depth of our collective grief over this event. The loss of any first responder is devastating to the entire community, and this type of death is especially painful.

Dave Rosa

Firefighters and police officers share a special relationship. While we may tease each other like brothers and sisters, the fact remains that we have the greatest respect for each other. The sense of shock and loss from this tragedy cannot be overstated. Please let us know if you have a need for any counseling services or assistance.

We have reached out to our friends at Honorbands. They will be producing a mourning band for our badges that will specifically honor Captain Rosa. We will let you know the moment those bands are available, and we will get them distributed. We ask that everyone wear them with great respect in honor of Captain Rosa. He is a true hero who died in the line of duty while serving our City.

Commentary: Honoring Captain Dave Rosa