The Signal Tribune newspaper

Filed under News

Signal Hill launches revamped city website

July 6, 2018

The City of Signal Hill has announced the launch of its newly revamped official website. The site, at cityofsignalhill.org, features a complete re-design with a new look and feel, including improved navigation and updated content, according to city officials.

“The new website has: a clean, fresh design; improved functionality; updated photography showcasing Signal Hill; and a new search function designed to help citizens find information quickly and easily,” states a City press release. “The City’s mobile app experience has also been updated for an enhanced user experience to match that of the new site. Citizens who have already downloaded the Go Signal Hill app should update their app to ensure they have the complete, updated experience.”

Additional future communications efforts include the launch of a city enewsletter later this summer and continued design improvements to the quarterly City Views newsletter, officials said.

Courtesy City of SH

