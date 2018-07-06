Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune

Creating impact and reaction

Photos by David Moore

Seventeen murals were added last week to Long Beach’s fast growing number of public-art pieces when artists from around the world once again traveled to the city to paint various buildings– and even a city bus this time– with multi-colored paintings in their own signature styles. The city’s weeklong Pow! Wow! festival– its fourth consecutive one– took place from Sunday, June 24 to Saturday, June 30 this year. Kamea Hadar and Jasper Wong, founders and co-lead directors of Pow! Wow!, say there is an underlying meaning behind the group’s name: “POW!’”represents the impact that art has on a person and “WOW! is the reaction the art has on the viewer.

