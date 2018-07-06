Civilian LBPD employee arrested for recording others in restroom

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A civilian Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) employee was arrested June 29 for photographing and videotaping other employees in a city building restroom, according to police.

That day, according to police, an employee of the department observed suspicious activity in the men’s restroom on the second floor of the Public Safety Building, located at 400 W. Broadway. The employee reported the information to his supervisor, and the department immediately initiated an investigation, police said.

Within hours of the initial report, detectives discovered that a civilian police department employee had been photographing and videotaping other employees in the same restroom. He was arrested and booked for recording people in a restroom without their knowledge, at the Signal Hill Police Department, to avoid a conflict of interest with his work site.

The employee has been identified as clerk typist Sergio Nieto, a 28-year-old resident of Downey. His court date has been set for Wednesday, July 25, in Long Beach Superior Court. He has also been placed on summary suspension pending the results of the criminal and administrative investigations.

Detectives are actively investigating this case to determine the scope of the illegal activity. All LBPD employees have been notified of the arrest and the ongoing investigation, according to the LBPD. Any employee who believes they may have been a victim or who may have observed suspicious activity related to the investigation have been asked to contact Detective Rodney Brown in the Sex Crimes Detail at (562) 570-7368.

Source: LBPD