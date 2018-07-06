MemorialCare, City of LB enter transition agreement for Community Medical Center

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The City of Long Beach and MemorialCare announced July 5 that they have finalized terms and entered into a transition agreement, effective July 3, to facilitate the transition of operations of Community Medical Center by the City.

The agreement follows several weeks of communications between MemorialCare and the City, as well as the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), to arrange for the current hospital license to be placed in suspense.

“Putting the hospital license in suspense creates additional flexibility for the City and the new operator following the temporary closure,” said John Keisler, director of Economic and Property Development for the City of Long Beach. “In addition, MemorialCare has pledged to continue to support the City in its efforts to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals to transition operations to a new operator.”

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said, “I extend my appreciation to our City team and MemorialCare for working tirelessly to achieve this transition agreement.”

John Bishop, CEO of MemorialCare Community Medical Center, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach, said he and his staff are pleased to have assisted the City in its efforts to allow for a transition to the new operator.

“MemorialCare and our 8,400 employees, staff and affiliated physicians, residents, fellows, nursing students and others associated with our Long Beach hospitals and numerous local outpatient facilities are still here as we have been since 1907 to serve the community of Long Beach,” Bishop said. “We are proud of our 111 years of partnerships with the City, schools, colleges and universities, local healthcare organizations and numerous community groups to ensure those who live and work in our community have access to high quality, compassionate healthcare services.”

Garcia added that MemorialCare has worked collaboratively with the City and provided a path to transition to a new operator.

“It is now the City’s responsibility to work with our new partner, Molina, Wu, Network,” Garcia said, “to address the seismic regulatory, financing and related issues so that we can reopen the hospital.”

Sources: MemorialCare, City of LB