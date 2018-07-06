Women’s shelter to host summertime 40-hour domestic-violence advocate training

WomenShelter of Long Beach (WSLB), a nonprofit domestic-violence agency, will commence its summer domestic-violence counselor advocate training this month. The intensive, 40-hour training meets over the course of five consecutive Fridays from 8am to 5:15pm at the Alpert Jewish Community Center in Long Beach. The dates of the training are: July 13, July 20, July 27, Aug. 3 and Aug. 10. Community members 18 years or older, as well as service providers, are welcome to attend the training.

Covering over 25 topics focusing on domestic violence, the training provides a wide overview and practical knowledge for those who are working with vulnerable populations or for the public who are interested in learning more. Professionals within the field of domestic violence will speak about their area of expertise, and staff from the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles will teach trainees about restraining orders, who they can protect and the many legal details that must be taken into consideration while filing for a temporary protective order.

The Long Beach City Prosecutor’s office will provide a summary of the law and offer an inside look into misdemeanor prosecution of domestic-violence cases. Local providers will discuss housing and other critical supportive services that are available to survivors of domestic violence. WSLB provides an overview of domestic violence, the dynamics of abuse and the harmful effects of intergenerational violence among other important and interesting topics.

“Domestic violence affects more than one in three women and one in four men,” said WSLB Executive Director Mary Ellen Mitchell. “This is something that we must address, and yet many are hesitant to start a conversation or ask questions about domestic violence. WSLB’s 40-Hour domestic-violence counselor advocate training is one way to start having these important conversations.”

WSLB conducts the training three times a year. Those interested in registering should call (562) 437-7233 or visit WSLB.org. There is a fee of $200 to enroll, and it includes all the training materials, resources, parking, a light breakfast and light refreshments. More information is available by contacting Tatiana Dorman at [email protected] or (562) 437-7233, ext. 27.

Source: WSLB