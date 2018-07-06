Construction underway for Daisy-Myrtle bicycle project

Construction is underway on what is known as the Daisy-Myrtle Bicycle Boulevard Project, according to the office of 8th District Councilmember Al Austin. The project will construct a 9.5-mile bicycle boulevard along Daisy, Magnolia, Pacific, Linden, Atlantic and Myrtle avenues, Spring Street and Bixby Road.

The City is constructing various bike lanes/shared bike routes, six traffic circles, three ovals, four roundabouts with curb extensions and bioswales, four median refuge islands, 13 various irrigation systems for the traffic circles, median islands, one traffic signal, one flashing pedestrian-activated beacon, one traffic signal modification, miscellaneous sidewalks, curb and gutter, five bicycle-detection loops, custom signage and pavement markings throughout the corridor. The project will increase safety at 25 intersections by decreasing vehicle speeds using traffic calming features, according to Austin’s office.

A traffic circle is currently being installed at Bixby Road and Linden Avenue. New median islands will be built at Carson Street and Linden Avenue, Market Street and Linden Avenue and at South Street and Linden Avnue.

A flashing pedestrian-activated beacon is being installed at San Antonio Drive and Linden. Traffic-calming measures will also be implemented on Elm Avenue near Carson Street.

Source: Austin’s office