Long Beach City Auditor’s Office achieves highest standards in government auditing

Long Beach City Auditor Laura Doud announced this week that her office has achieved the highest possible standards of performance in government auditing, according to the results of an independent peer review for the three-year period from 2015-2017. This is the fourth consecutive triennial peer review by the Association of Local Government Auditors (ALGA) that found the office’s internal operations met national standards ensuring work is reliable and credible.

“This distinction assures the public that the office provides fair, objective audits of City operations and spending, and that taxpayer dollars are monitored for appropriate and honest use,” states a press release from Doud’s office.

Upon taking office in 2006, Doud vowed to follow Government Auditing Standards (Standards) set by the comptroller general of the United States, according to her office. The Standards provide a framework for conducting work, including performance audits designed to enhance government performance, improve services and/or maximize cost savings, with competence, integrity and objectivity, according to Doud’s office.

Audit organizations following the Standards require a peer review every three years to ensure that their work adheres to established quality control policies and strict procedures. Prior to Doud taking office, the city auditor’s office did not undergo peer reviews.

“I made a commitment to the public that the office would follow the Standards,” Doud said. “While we conduct audits to promote accountability and transparency within the City, the independent panel of auditors from across the country review our work and hold us accountable to following the Standards.”

In addition to finding that the office meets the Standards, the peer review panel noted areas in which the office excels, namely, accurate audit work as its workpapers and analysis were “very well organized” and its procedures were well documented and effectively indexed, according to Doud’s office.

“I am honored to lead an office dedicated to maintaining a high standard of quality work,” Doud said. “We are committed to excellence and continuous improvement in our office as we strive to make City operations more efficient and effective for the public– a better government to meet the needs of Long Beach citizens.”

Source: Doud’s office