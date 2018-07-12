Port receives zero-emissions equipment grant

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Port of Long Beach will use a $5.3-million grant from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to deploy hydrogen- and electric-powered cargo-handling equipment at two shipping terminals. Port officials say the deployment is part of its commitment to transition to zero-emissions operations.

The funds for the Commercialization of POLB Off-Road Technology Demonstration Project (C-PORT) leverage Long Beach’s place as the nation’s second-busiest seaport to test the viability of zero-emissions vehicles that are used on the docks, according to port officials. The demonstration project is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse-gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment– particularly in disadvantaged communities.

The demonstration will include three cargo-moving vehicles known as “top handlers” with never-before-tested battery-electric systems. The project will also feature a unique, head-to-head comparison of hydrogen fuel cell vs. battery-electric technology in yard trucks. In total, five vehicles will be demonstrated: two battery-electric top handlers at SSA Marine’s Pacific Container Terminal at Pier J; and one fuel cell yard tractor, one battery-electric top handler and one battery-electric yard tractor at Long Beach Container Terminal at Pier E.

“The progress we’ve made in reducing pollution is a model for seaports everywhere, with diesel emissions alone down almost 90 percent since we adopted the Clean Air Action Plan in 2005,” said Harbor Commission President Lou Anne Bynum. “Still, we are not satisfied. This equipment will further contribute to a cleaner environment for our neighboring communities.”

The equipment is expected to be put into use to begin the demonstration next year. As part of the project, information about the demonstration will also be integrated into the coursework at the Port-sponsored Academy of Global Logistics at Cabrillo High School to support education and workforce development for new port technologies.

“Our partnerships with the California Air Resources Board and other agencies provide crucial funding for these vital demonstration projects as we work to create a zero-emissions seaport,” said Mario Cordero, Port of Long Beach executive director.

Source: Port of LB