The Signal Tribune newspaper

Smoking summertime nights

Sebastian Echeverry, Staff WriterJuly 12, 2018Leave a Comment

Video by Denny Cristales

Long Beach native Snoop Dogg headlined this year’s sold-out Summertime in the LBC festival that took place at the Queen Mary Ship and Park Saturday, July 7. Hip-hop, rap, soul and R&B fans converged near the historic ship to witness performances by artists such as Ice Cube, The Game, The Isley Brothers, Warren G and Method Man and Redman. The multi-generational crowd welcomed Snoop Dogg back home as he closed out the festival that night with some classic hits. Below is a photo gallery of the evening’s festivities.

Photos by Sebastian Echeverry

Smoking summertime nights