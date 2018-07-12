Smoking summertime nights
Video by Denny Cristales
Long Beach native Snoop Dogg headlined this year’s sold-out Summertime in the LBC festival that took place at the Queen Mary Ship and Park Saturday, July 7. Hip-hop, rap, soul and R&B fans converged near the historic ship to witness performances by artists such as Ice Cube, The Game, The Isley Brothers, Warren G and Method Man and Redman. The multi-generational crowd welcomed Snoop Dogg back home as he closed out the festival that night with some classic hits. Below is a photo gallery of the evening’s festivities.
Photos by Sebastian Echeverry
