July 13, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 29
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The July 13 issue features stories about a rent-control advocacy facing opposition, the Summertime in LBC music Festival and coverage of the Signal Hill City Council. Inside, there are stories about an E-scooter pilot program in Long Beach and women making up 52 percent of commissions in Long Beach politics.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.