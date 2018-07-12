July 13, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 29

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The July 13 issue features stories about a rent-control advocacy facing opposition, the Summertime in LBC music Festival and coverage of the Signal Hill City Council. Inside, there are stories about an E-scooter pilot program in Long Beach and women making up 52 percent of commissions in Long Beach politics.