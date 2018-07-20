USPS to host two job fairs

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Los Angeles District of the United States Postal Service will participate in two upcoming job fairs to recruit new hires and veterans. Recruiters will provide information and pamphlets on how to navigate the usps.com/careers online application process.

The job fairs will be Tuesday, July 24 from 9am to 1pm at the Career Transition Center, 3447 Atlantic Ave., in Long Beach, and on Thursday, Aug. 23, from 10am to 2pm at the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, 1731 E. 120th St., in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles District of USPS has future openings for city carrier assistants and automotive technicians. In addition, the Postal Service has a need for casual mail handlers, mail handler assistants, postal support employees, laborer custodial, rural carrier associates and motor-vehicle operators.

Applicants must be 18 years of age, or 16 years of age with a high-school diploma. All applicants must be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Some positions require an exam. Any position that has a driving requirement will also require a valid driver’s license and a clean DMV two-year driving history. Citizenship or permanent resident status is required.

Source: USPS