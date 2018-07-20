Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under Carousel, Full Issue

July 20, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 30

Signal TribuneJuly 20, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The July 20 issue of the Signal Tribune features stories about the inauguration of multiple Long Beach city officials, a rally/protest that is advocating for the Long Beach City Council to fund certain items on its budget this year, and a complaint from four Long Beach residents– including a former councilmember– about a potential violation of the Political Reform Act.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Carousel

Back-to-back
Back-to-back
More money, less problems?
More money, less problems?
Four Long Beach residents file sworn complaint against City
Four Long Beach residents file sworn complaint against City
Saving for a rainy day
Saving for a rainy day
Cruisin’ down Memory Lane
Cruisin’ down Memory Lane

Other stories filed under Full Issue

July 13, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 29
July 13, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 29
July 6, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 28
July 6, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 28
June 29, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 27
June 29, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 27
June 22, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 26
June 22, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 26
June 15, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 25
June 15, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 25
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • July 20, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 30

    Carousel

    Back-to-back

  • July 20, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 30

    Carousel

    More money, less problems?

  • July 20, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 30

    Carousel

    Four Long Beach residents file sworn complaint against City

  • July 20, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 30

    Carousel

    Saving for a rainy day

  • July 20, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 30

    Carousel

    Cruisin’ down Memory Lane

  • July 20, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 30

    Carousel

    Back-to-back

  • July 20, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 30

    Carousel

    More money, less problems?

  • July 20, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 30

    Carousel

    Four Long Beach residents file sworn complaint against City

  • News

    USPS to host two job fairs

  • News

    Long Beach Airport completes runway redesignation

Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
July 20, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 30