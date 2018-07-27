Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Filed under News

Getting away with murder?

Source: LBPDJuly 27, 2018Leave a Comment

Cory Bilicko | Signal Tribune

Two weeks after Dave Gross, 51, a California Heights resident, was struck by a vehicle while crossing Orange Avenue and then stabbed to death by the driver, a memorial still stands near the place where he was killed, asking the public to contact police if they have information about the murder. On Wednesday, July 11, at approximately 9:25pm, Long Beach police officers were dispatched to the intersection of Wardlow Road and Orange Avenue, where they encountered Gross with stab wounds. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter. The investigation determined the suspect vehicle may have struck Gross as he was crossing the street, after which he became involved in a dispute with the driver, who then stabbed Gross and fled northbound on Orange Avenue in a white vehicle. Those who witnessed or have information regarding the incident are urged to contact homicide detectives Todd Johnson and Donald Collier at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to a smartphone or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

Source: LBPD

