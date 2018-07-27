Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under Carousel, Full Issue

July 27, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 31

Signal TribuneJuly 27, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The July 27 issues is headlined with stories about Long Beach dispensaries applying for cannabis permits in compliance with a recent ordinance, Councilmember Suzie Price being under investigation for misuse of city resources to promote Measure M, and the City of Signal Hill intending to adopt a new parks-and-recreation master plan by next summer.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Carousel

The high cost of pot?
The high cost of pot?
SH City Council authorizes relocation of tenants from commercial building scheduled for demolition
SH City Council authorizes relocation of tenants from commercial building scheduled for demolition
FPPC dismisses complaint against LB mayor, two councilmembers
FPPC dismisses complaint against LB mayor, two councilmembers
Long-term solution to short-term rentals expected before Long Beach City Council by fall
Long-term solution to short-term rentals expected before Long Beach City Council by fall
Portion of Pico Avenue to be closed this weekend for bridge project
Portion of Pico Avenue to be closed this weekend for bridge project

Other stories filed under Full Issue

July 20, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 30
July 20, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 30
July 13, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 29
July 13, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 29
July 6, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 28
July 6, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 28
June 29, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 27
June 29, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 27
June 22, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 26
June 22, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 26
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • July 27, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 31

    Carousel

    The high cost of pot?

  • July 27, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 31

    Carousel

    SH City Council authorizes relocation of tenants from commercial building scheduled for demolition

  • July 27, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 31

    Carousel

    FPPC dismisses complaint against LB mayor, two councilmembers

  • July 27, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 31

    Carousel

    Long-term solution to short-term rentals expected before Long Beach City Council by fall

  • July 27, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 31

    Carousel

    Portion of Pico Avenue to be closed this weekend for bridge project

  • July 27, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 31

    Carousel

    ‘Facebook for fish’

  • July 27, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 31

    Carousel

    Robert Garcia talks second term, dealing with critics, DC Comics

  • Eye On Crime

    Eye on Crime | July 27, 2018

  • News

    From buyer to receiver

  • July 27, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 31

    Carousel

    The high cost of pot?

Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
July 27, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 31