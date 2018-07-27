July 27, 2018 | Vol. XL | No. 31
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The July 27 issues is headlined with stories about Long Beach dispensaries applying for cannabis permits in compliance with a recent ordinance, Councilmember Suzie Price being under investigation for misuse of city resources to promote Measure M, and the City of Signal Hill intending to adopt a new parks-and-recreation master plan by next summer.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.