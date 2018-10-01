Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

Tasty tunes

The Music Tastes Good Festival returned to Marina Green Park in Long Beach for a third year last weekend, with performances by Janelle Monae and Parquet Courts (both pictured), as well as New Order, James Blake, Santigold and many others. The event also featured 16 chefs offering dishes with the theme “Port Cities of the West Coast.”

Photos by Nate Lubben

In and out of the monster factory
Volunteer divers provide pediatric rehabilitation patients ‘freedom’ with ability to scuba dive
‘Never forget your roots,’ councilmember says
First ever LBCC athletic logo introduced
Tasty tunes