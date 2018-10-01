Tasty tunes
The Music Tastes Good Festival returned to Marina Green Park in Long Beach for a third year last weekend, with performances by Janelle Monae and Parquet Courts (both pictured), as well as New Order, James Blake, Santigold and many others. The event also featured 16 chefs offering dishes with the theme “Port Cities of the West Coast.”
Photos by Nate Lubben
