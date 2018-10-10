Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under Carousel, News

City of LB eliminates fee for online-utility payments

Officials also say that additional charges to be eliminated at select CVS, 7-Eleven stores for cash-only payments.

Denny Cristales, Managing EditorOctober 10, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Those who advocated against fees that were incurred for paying utility bills online might have a reason to be content this week, as a recent City decision has led to the permanent elimination of said charges.

The City of Long Beach’s Department of Financial Management announced in a press release Oct. 8 that those paying utility bills online will no longer be charged a convenience fee, effective that same day. Originally, the online service would charge utility customers $3.75 per payment and $0.95 per eCheck.

The City also wrote that utility customers can pay their bills, including shut-off notices, without an additional charge of $1.50 at all participating CVS Pharmancy and 7-Eleven locations starting Oct. 15. These payments must be made in cash and applied to accounts on the same day, according to the City.

For those paying a utility bill in person on or before Oct. 14, the City is instructing them to pay their bill at the same location they have previously frequented. For payments after Oct. 15, residents can access new locations that are listed in the image on Page X that utilize the “PayNearMe” service.

Residents can find a PayCode on the back of their printed utility bills or at longbeach.gov/utilityservices. On the website, users can select the “Pay As Guest” and “Cash” options, upon which folks can visit any participating store that is listed to make the payment.

PayCodes are unique for all billing accounts, according to the City, also adding that there is a maximum amount of $1,000 for each cash transaction.

The Long Beach City Council voted July 2017 to eliminate the convenience fees, a decision that was made in response to public requests. The item was moved forward to approve a new vendor to manage utility payments, according to the Department of Financial Management in an email to the Signal Tribune Oct. 8.

The email also noted that the City did not receive any of the previous convenience fees.

“Those fees were charged by the vendor to cover the cost of collecting and processing the credit card, debit card and e-check transactions,” according to the department.

For more information, visit longbeach.gov/utilitybilling, email [email protected] or call (562) 570-5700.

Infographic by Denny Cristales | Signal Tribune

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Carousel

LGB, CSULB partner to launch art program spotlighting student works
LGB, CSULB partner to launch art program spotlighting student works
‘Groundbreaking’ expansions to come
‘Groundbreaking’ expansions to come
Forged in flames
Forged in flames
Long Beach artists to showcase studios during ‘October is Arts Month’
Long Beach artists to showcase studios during ‘October is Arts Month’
Theater Review: Nightwalk in the Chinese Garden at the Huntington
Theater Review: Nightwalk in the Chinese Garden at the Huntington

Other stories filed under News

Port of LB moves record-breaking TEUs for ‘18 fiscal year

The Port of Long Beach has broken another record, this time having closed out the 2018 fiscal year with a total movement of 8,000,929 20-foot equivale...

‘Groundbreaking’ expansions to come
‘Groundbreaking’ expansions to come
Vote-by-mail ballots to arrive for CA residents, local event to inform about updated VSAP initiative

Election Day is less than a month away, and a local community forum next week seeks to inform residents about the vote-by-mail process and the updated...

Forged in flames
Forged in flames
Recent crimes, neighborhood improvements covered at Wrigley Association meeting
Recent crimes, neighborhood improvements covered at Wrigley Association meeting
Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
City of LB eliminates fee for online-utility payments