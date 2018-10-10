Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Filed under Carousel, News

‘Groundbreaking’ expansions to come

Staff report, Signal TribuneOctober 10, 2018

LIEZL ESTIPONA

Photos by Liezl Estipona

City officials, including Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia and 1st District Councilmember Lena Gonzalez, broke ground for the 14th Street Park Expansion Oct. 10 during a ceremony at 14th Street and Long Beach Boulevard. The groundbreaking event, which featured the demolition of an empty restaurant building at the site, is the first step in creating an eastern gateway to 14th Street Park that will include landscape and a gateway sign. Following the demolition, officials will fine-tune park designs, a process that will be in partnership with the community, according to the City of Long Beach Oct. 1. A $250,000 grant from the County of Los Angeles 4th District Supervisorial Funds, $100,000 from Transportation Development Act funds and supplemental park-impact fees are financing the project. The expansion comes on the heels of recent improvements made to the park in June and July, when safety surfacing for the playground, resurfaced courts, shade structures and benches were implemented.

