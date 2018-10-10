Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

LGB, CSULB partner to launch art program spotlighting student works

Staff report, Signal TribuneOctober 10, 2018Leave a Comment

“The Mountain,” by Manny Krakowski

Courtesy City of LB

Long Beach Airport (LGB) is getting a little more artsy, as LGB officials and California State University, Long Beach (CSULB) have partnered to begin the School of Art Review (SOAR) pilot program, which will utilize student artwork at the facility to “engage the community,” according to a City press release Oct. 5.

Students, both current and alumni, will get the chance to exhibit their artwork outdoors in the LGB’s public plaza between the terminal and the concourse. The City press release specifies that the SOAR program is seeking to spotlight those who specialize in sculpture, wood, ceramics, fibers and metal art pieces.

“It has been a pleasure to partner with Cal State Long Beach and present this opportunity for student artists to have their work on display for the thousands of travelers that come through Long Beach Airport every day,” Jess Romo, airport director, said. “Long Beach has a rich history of aviation and the arts, so it’s wonderful to have a program like SOAR that incorporates these themes into their work.”

A group of LGB panelists reviewed seven projects, four of which were selected for display for a six-month period, according to City officials.

On display is the “The Mountain,” by Manny Krakowski, and “Luggage for Native Soil,” by Lena Wolek. Sometime in spring 2019, “Drifting,” by Jojo Solo, and “Collection,” by Amy Williams, will replace those artworks.

The Signal Tribune reached out to City officials for further comment.

