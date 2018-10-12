Eye on Crime | Oct. 12, 2018
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Thursday, Oct. 4
8:56am
Identity theft
2300 block Promontory Dr.
11:33am
Auto burglary
E. 33rd St./Orange Ave.
2pm
Auto burglary
1800 block Molino Ave.
7:44pm
Battery
California Ave./E. 25th St.
8:59pm
3 misdemeanor warrants
1600 block E. Willow St.
(suspect arrested)
Friday, Oct. 5
11:15am
Auto burglary
900 block Las Brisas Way
2:20pm
Possessing paraphernalia; possessing controlled substance; appropriate los property; 4 misdemeanor warrants
3300 Atlantic Ave.
(suspect arrested)
9pm
Possessing controlled substance; misdemeanor warrant
E. PCH/Cherry Ave.
(suspect arrested)
Saturday, Oct. 6
5:11pm
Battery
900 block E. 33rd St.
11:14pm
Trespassing
2700 E. PCH
(suspect arrested)
Sunday, Oct. 7
2:01pm
DUI
Orange Ave./E. Willow St.
(suspect arrested)
3:47pm
Robbery
2500 block Cherry Ave.
4:19pm
Burglary
1900 block Cherry Ave.
5:33pm
Battery
900 block E. Spring St.
Monday, Oct. 8
9:56am
Grand theft– motor vehicle
700 block E. 29th St.
10:12am
Trespassing
2700 block E. PCH
(suspect arrested)
12:32pm
Identity theft
2000 block Junipero Ave.
2:16pm
Auto burglary
1800 block E. Willow St.
Tuesday, Oct. 9
10:58am
Burglary
2700 block Cherry Ave
12:32pm
Identity theft
2100 block Ridge View Terrace
3:44pm
Identity theft
2500 block Cherry Ave.
7:42pm
Forgery; false checks/records/certificates/etc; passing completed check: intent to defraud; make/pass fictitious check; obtain credit/etc; use others id.
2200 block E. Willow
(suspect arrested)
Wednesday, Oct. 10
9:24am
Burglary
1000 block E. 32nd St.
11:12am
Battery
2400 block Cherry Ave.
2:26pm
Grand theft
700 block E. Spring St.
5:24pm
Grand theft
2400 block Cherry Ave.
6:50pm
Grand theft
2500 block Cherry Ave.
7:39pm
2 felony warrants
2700 block Cherry Ave.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.