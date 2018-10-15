Health officials encourage locals to practice proper flea control in response to countywide risk of typhus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services sent out public-health advisories to medical providers in September to notify them of an increase in countywide typhus cases, according to city officials in an Oct. 11 press release.

The health department stated that, as of Oct. 11, 12 flea-borne typhus cases have been reported in Long Beach– double the amount in recent years– with other cases under investigation. Los Angeles County, as a whole, has also seen a rise in typhus fever, city officials wrote, as the Pasadena Health Department has reported 20 cases, and the City of Los Angeles has confirmed 59 cases.

The department’s health advisories were also sent to local veterinarian clinics in an attempt to remind community members of the risk in flea-borne typhus and to ensure proper flea control in their patients.

Residents are encouraged to protect themselves and their families from flea-borne typhus and prevent the spread of the disease by practicing the tips in the infograph.

“While typhus can be treated with antibiotics, early detection is important to avoid complications,” Anissa David, City health officer, said in the press release. “The best way to avoid becoming infected with flea-borne typhus is to practice flea control in and around the home.”

According to the City, epidemiologists must interview each typhus-case patient to determine the exposure of the disease. The patients are then referred to Vector Control Program officials, who visit the homes of the individual cases and surrounding neighborhoods to provide recommendations and education on how to avoid fleas in the area.

Flea-borne typhus, also known as murine typhus, was first introduced to Long Beach in 2006 and is now endemic to the city, meaning that a certain number of cases are expected each year, according to officials. This year’s increase in cases is not specific to one geographic location in Long Beach, as cases have been found all over the city.

The health department states that flea-borne typhus is caused by bacteria, Rickettsia typhi and R. felis, which enter the skin through scratching following a bite from an infected flea. Infected fleas can be carried by rats, domestic or feral cats, dogs, raccoons and opossums.

City officials wrote in the press release that infected patients normally do not recall a flea bite, but they often have contact with animals, such as pet dogs or cats, that carry these fleas in or near their home. Pets and animals do not become sick from typhus, but it causes high fevers, chills, headaches and rashes in humans.

The Signal Tribune reached out to an official with the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services Monday and is awaiting a response.

For more information about flea-borne typhus, visit longbeach.gov/typhus.