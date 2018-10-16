Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Community

Recognizing ‘forgotten’ art

October 16, 2018

Courtesy John Malvenus
The Signal Tribune would like to congratulate one of its own advertising consultants and her husband– Sharon McLucas, pictured right, and David McLucas, pictured left– for their honor at the Long Beach State of the Arts Awards Ceremony Oct. 12 at the Expo Arts Center. The two are owners of Forgotten Images, a traveling museum featuring historic African-American artifacts.

