Smart & Final-ly opens for LB residents

Bixby Knolls is now host to the 200th Smart & Final Extra! store, an expanded and upscale version of the supply company. City officials and Smart & Final employees hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony noontime Oct. 17 at the Bixby Knolls Shopping Center, where the establishment is open at 4480 Atlantic Ave. The store opened to local residents at 7am. Smart & Final Extra! boasts a selection of everyday-use items and fresh produce, according to representatives at the ceremony. Kimberly Wade, regional-marketing representative for Smart & Final, said the Bixby Knolls location is the third Long Beach store of its kind. Jonathan Kraus, chief of staff with 8th District Councilmember Al Austin’s office, and Angela Shaw, representative with Senator Ricardo Lara’s Long Beach office, each provided a certificate to Smart & Final Extra! representatives for the grand opening. Jason Oliva, manager of the new store, announced that Smart & Final, per tradition when opening a store to “connect with the community,” is donating a $2,500 check to two local nonprofit organizations– the Boys & Girls Club of Long Beach and Dare To Care For The Homeless.

