Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under Carousel, Community

Smart & Final-ly opens for LB residents

Denny Cristales, Managing EditorOctober 17, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Bixby Knolls is now host to the 200th Smart & Final Extra! store, an expanded and upscale version of the supply company. City officials and Smart & Final employees hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony noontime Oct. 17 at the Bixby Knolls Shopping Center, where the establishment is open at 4480 Atlantic Ave. The store opened to local residents at 7am. Smart & Final Extra! boasts a selection of everyday-use items and fresh produce, according to representatives at the ceremony. Kimberly Wade, regional-marketing representative for Smart & Final, said the Bixby Knolls location is the third Long Beach store of its kind. Jonathan Kraus, chief of staff with 8th District Councilmember Al Austin’s office, and Angela Shaw, representative with Senator Ricardo Lara’s Long Beach office, each provided a certificate to Smart & Final Extra! representatives for the grand opening. Jason Oliva, manager of the new store, announced that Smart & Final, per tradition when opening a store to “connect with the community,” is donating a $2,500 check to two local nonprofit organizations– the Boys & Girls Club of Long Beach and Dare To Care For The Homeless.

Photos by Denny Cristales | Signal Tribune

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Carousel

THEATER REVIEW: Long Beach Playhouse’s Assassins
THEATER REVIEW: Long Beach Playhouse’s Assassins
An embodiment of service
An embodiment of service
Health officials encourage locals to practice proper flea control in response to countywide risk of typhus
Health officials encourage locals to practice proper flea control in response to countywide risk of typhus
Controversial Supreme Court nomination hits The Beach
Controversial Supreme Court nomination hits The Beach
Signal Hill City Council OKs contract to assess Heritage Square environmental impact
Signal Hill City Council OKs contract to assess Heritage Square environmental impact

Other stories filed under Community

Recognizing ‘forgotten’ art

...

Controversial Supreme Court nomination hits The Beach
Controversial Supreme Court nomination hits The Beach
Aquarium of the Pacific welcomes new sea lion, Chase
Aquarium of the Pacific welcomes new sea lion, Chase
(Literally) Walking the walk
(Literally) Walking the walk
LGB, CSULB partner to launch art program spotlighting student works
LGB, CSULB partner to launch art program spotlighting student works
Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
Smart & Final-ly opens for LB residents