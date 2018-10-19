What do you expect from your local media?

Today’s day and age could perhaps be the most uncertain time to digest information for the masses. It is a time when any person with basic internet fundamentals could gain access to any online medium and begin spreading blurbs as facts.

Denny Cristales Signal Tribune Managing Editor

Fake news.

The problem amplifies with the ubiquitous nature of social media. How often do people take the time to digest a headline and not take the next step in verifying the accuracy of the claims? Or, perhaps analyze the source from which this info comes?

These questions are not meant to be rhetorical. They are the questions that all of us, as consumers, must ask ourselves. The answers to those questions are also the reality each one of us, as journalists, have to live with every time we don our proverbial reporter caps.

Liberation Brewing was the site of The Breakers Roadshow’s night of “beer and politics,” where local media– specifically, the Long Beach Post, Long Beach Press-Telegram and Long Beach Business Journal– were invited to discuss the “press in the age of doubt.”

Although anticipating to cover the originally-scheduled discussion with Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna about his department’s use of Tiger Text, I took the opportunity to listen in on what some of our local journalists had to say.

Valid points were made that evening, and I had to resist the urge to not add my two-cents to the mix. (I was merely an observer and not a participant, as the Signal Tribune was not invited to speak.)

Today’s climate is perhaps the toughest to be a journalist, not only for the aforementioned reasons, but because we have a United States president who openly criticizes certain media outlets on seemingly a daily basis.

I’m not here to take sides– there happen to be times when Donald Trump is justified in his claims, and there are other times when he is absolutely absurd– but these issues help fuel the perception that all media is biased or bought and paid for.

I can only speak for myself and the publication I stand for– we aspire to be a neutral, clear and creative media outlet. Since 2000, the Signal Tribune has served the region of Signal Hill and Long Beach and has only expanded in the following years.

Boasting 30,000 physical print copies, a sleek website at signaltribune.com (equipped with a new e-newsletter) and social-media accounts with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, the Signal Tribune has worked to deliver news and community stories in every accessible way imaginable for its readers.

Like most publications, we receive passionate calls from our readers– both positive and negative. Some challenge the way we present information, and others commend us for our vibrant storytelling.

Perhaps some observe who our advertisers are and question our objectiveness. (Make no mistake, we want you to advertise with us– [email protected]– but that doesn’t mean we become your mouthpieces.)

The only time we at the Signal Tribune take sides is when we’re on Page 4– aptly titled “Opinion.” Outside of that, it’s straight facts, baby– and fun! At least for us.

With that being said, sure it’s a challenging time, but knowing that we follow journalistic integrity– and that there are others with similar intentions– instills optimism for the future. I’d like to think that all of our local publications have the same journalistic integrity that inspired us to become reporters in the first place.

What do you think of your local news? What do you think the media’s role is? What kind of effect has it had on you? We would love to know! Email [email protected] or call (562) 595-7900 and share your thoughts! We’d love to feature you in our issue.