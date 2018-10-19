Partnering for a cure

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Pink Patch Project reports that approximately one of every eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. The Long Beach Police Officers Association (LBPOA) and the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) are partnering for the second year in a row to support efforts to change these numbers.

In a press release from Oct. 4, the LBPOA announced the continued partnership in support of the Pink Patch Project, which is a public-awareness campaign to bring attention to breast-cancer statistics and support breast-cancer research.

The Signal Hill Police Department (SHPD) also announced its participation with the project via a press release this month.

According to the SHPD, participating personnel will be wearing pink patches on their regular uniforms during the month of October. The patches will be on sale for the public, and the funds for the Pink Patch Project items will go directly to fund the research, treatment and education needed to help find a cure.

LBPOA is selling patches, pins and blankets (at $10, $5 and $50, respectively) for this cause, and Pink Patch socks will soon be available, according to the release. Items are available for purchase at the LBPOA office: 2865 Temple Ave., Long Beach, CA 90755, and all proceeds will be donated to Memorial Hospital’s Todd Cancer Institute. Items will also be available at the SHPD station lobby, 2745 Walnut Ave. Only cash will be accepted.