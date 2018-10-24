Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under Carousel, Culture

REVIEW: Musical Theatre West’s Bright Star at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center

Ava Homa, Culture WriterOctober 24, 2018Leave a Comment

Taubert+Nadalini+as+Billy+Cane%2C+Rachelle+Rose+Clark+as+Lucy+and+the+ensemble+of+Musical+Theatre+West%E2%80%99s+production+of+Bright+Star.
Taubert Nadalini as Billy Cane, Rachelle Rose Clark as Lucy and the ensemble of Musical Theatre West’s production of Bright Star.

Taubert Nadalini as Billy Cane, Rachelle Rose Clark as Lucy and the ensemble of Musical Theatre West’s production of Bright Star.

Photos by Caught in the Moment Photography

Photos by Caught in the Moment Photography

Taubert Nadalini as Billy Cane, Rachelle Rose Clark as Lucy and the ensemble of Musical Theatre West’s production of Bright Star.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Is it better to know or to hope? Star-crossed lovers ponder that thought in the enchanting musical Bright Star, when destiny– aka social norms– tears their lives apart. Broken-hearted and traumatized, Alice Murphy (Anna Mintzer) and Jimmy Ray Dobbs (Devin Archer) go on to build successful careers at different cities while each secretly carries the other person in their heart.

This romantic story shifts swiftly between the 1920s and 1940s, presenting the unpredictable twists in Alice’s life when she is a taboo-breaking, book-loving teenager who falls for the charming son of the powerful mayor of Blue Ridge Mountains. The play also documents her life when she is the aloof prominent editor of the prestigious Ashville Southern Journal.

In addition to shifting between times and locations in North Carolina, the musical also smoothly moves between stories. Billy Cane (Taubert Nadalini) has just returned from war and is ready to follow his writing ambitions. Brimming with positivity now that war is over, Billy submits his stories to Alice Murphy. She admits that he has talent but urges him to create a “sweeping tale of pain and redemption,” what the Bright Star itself turns out to be.

The poignant melodrama, with banjos and fiddles, raises difficult questions about ethical dilemmas, matters of heart vs. head and carrying guilt to one’s deathbed. The theme of “what life brings you” contrasted with “what you bring to life,” i.e. how human attitude shapes life more than events do, runs deeply in this amiable tribute to optimism.

The sets and costumes are sophisticated and borrowed from the original Broadway production by Grammy-, Emmy- and Academy Award-winning actor Steve Martin. The lyrics are by award-winning singer Edie Brickell. The cast members are graceful and confident in their roles. The director and choreographer Richard Gatta and the music director Dennis Castellano prove their skills in taking such an outstanding show to the stage.

A wooden structure that glides on the stage hides some of the musicians, and the rest are on the lower level of the stage. A small chorus with delightful choreography hovers swiftly in the background and plays minor roles. The songs are sweet and energetic, and the mostly acoustic music plays a prominent role in this show.

Bright Star is a rich show, charming the audience with powerful and nostalgic music, a captivating story and a brilliant cast.

Bright Starruns from Oct. 19 through Nov. 4 on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at various hours. Tickets are between $20 to $92. The Carpenter Performing Arts Center is located at 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach, CA 90817. For reservations and information, call (562) 856-1999, ext. 4, or go to Musical.org.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Carousel

Bringing back the dead through stories
Bringing back the dead through stories
Residents share type of services wanted at Community Hospital
Residents share type of services wanted at Community Hospital
Smart & Final-ly opens for LB residents

Bixby Knolls is now host to the 200th Smart & Final Extra! store, an expanded and upscale version of the supply company. City officials and Smart & Fi...

THEATER REVIEW: Long Beach Playhouse’s Assassins
THEATER REVIEW: Long Beach Playhouse’s Assassins
An embodiment of service
An embodiment of service

Other stories filed under Culture

THEATER REVIEW: Long Beach Playhouse’s Assassins
THEATER REVIEW: Long Beach Playhouse’s Assassins
Theater Review: Nightwalk in the Chinese Garden at the Huntington
Theater Review: Nightwalk in the Chinese Garden at the Huntington
THEATER REVIEW: Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Suicide Club at Long Beach Playhouse
THEATER REVIEW: Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Suicide Club at Long Beach Playhouse
Lineup announced for 25th anniversary of LB QFilm Festival

The lineup has been announced for the 2018 Long Beach QFilm Festival, taking place Sept. 6 to Sept. 9 at the Art Theatre, 2025 E. 4th St., and the LGB...

The show goes on at LB Shakespeare Company

It will be a year in November since Helen Borgers, original artistic director of the Long Beach Shakespeare Company (LBSC), passed away after an exten...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • REVIEW: Musical Theatre West’s Bright Star at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center

    Carousel

    Bringing back the dead through stories

  • REVIEW: Musical Theatre West’s Bright Star at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center

    Carousel

    Residents share type of services wanted at Community Hospital

  • Carousel

    Smart & Final-ly opens for LB residents

  • REVIEW: Musical Theatre West’s Bright Star at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center

    Carousel

    THEATER REVIEW: Long Beach Playhouse’s Assassins

  • REVIEW: Musical Theatre West’s Bright Star at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center

    Carousel

    An embodiment of service

  • REVIEW: Musical Theatre West’s Bright Star at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center

    Carousel

    Health officials encourage locals to practice proper flea control in response to countywide risk of typhus

  • REVIEW: Musical Theatre West’s Bright Star at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center

    Carousel

    Controversial Supreme Court nomination hits The Beach

  • REVIEW: Musical Theatre West’s Bright Star at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center

    Carousel

    Signal Hill City Council OKs contract to assess Heritage Square environmental impact

  • REVIEW: Musical Theatre West’s Bright Star at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center

    Carousel

    Aquarium of the Pacific welcomes new sea lion, Chase

  • REVIEW: Musical Theatre West’s Bright Star at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center

    Carousel

    (Literally) Walking the walk

Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
REVIEW: Musical Theatre West’s Bright Star at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center