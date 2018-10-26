City of LB to host free vaccination clinic, drive-thru options available

Saturday’s event to be first of many free clinics in response to last year’s ‘severe’ flu season.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

After what the City of Long Beach Health Department is calling “a particularly severe flu season last year,” it will provide access to free flu shots in the coming season by hosting neighborhood flu-vaccination clinics throughout Long Beach, per city officials in a press release this month.

The first event is a free-vaccination clinic, with a drive-thru option, Oct. 27 from 9am to 2pm at Veterans Memorial Stadium, 5000 E. Lew Davis St. Those 12 years and older can receive the vaccine via drive-thru, city officials stated. Families with children under 12 years old will be directed to a walk-up area.

The Health Department recommends that everyone six months of age and older get a flu vaccine every year, also adding that shots are important for those who suffer from serious complications from the flu, including:

Individuals 60 years of age and older

Pregnant women

Caregivers of seniors or infants

People with underlying chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes or a chronic heart, lung, kidney or liver condition

Those who are “immune compromised,” such as persons with HIV/AIDS, are on dialysis or receiving cancer treatment.

A complete listing of the upcoming free vaccination clinics is available in English, Spanish, Khmer and Tagalog at longbeach.gov/flu. No appointments are necessary.

Future dates include:

Oct. 30 from noon to 4pm at Cal State Long Beach, next to the bookstore, 1250 Bellflower Blvd.

Nov. 1 from 9am to noon at Scherer Park, 4600 Long Beach Blvd.

Nov. 5 from 9am to 2pm at Cal State Long Beach, next to the bookstore, 1250 Bellflower Blvd.

Nov. 6 from 9am to noon at McBride Park, 155 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

Nov. 9 from 9am to noon at the El Dorado Park Teen Center, 2800 Studebaker Rd.

Nov. 12 from 9am to noon at Bixby Park, 130 Cherry Ave.

Nov. 14 from 9am to noon at Ramona Park, 3301 E. 65th St.

In addition to the free neighborhood flu clinics, the community can also schedule a flu shot appointment at the Health Department by calling (562) 570-4315 during regular business hours. A small administrative fee, covered by most insurance providers, will apply at the time of the appointment. Adults with Medicare Part B or other insurance must bring their Medicare/insurance card to their appointment.

The Health Department also suggests that parents bring their children’s immunization records, as some children will need two doses of the vaccine administered one month apart, depending on their immunization history, according to city officials.