Eye on Crime | Oct. 26, 2018
Thursday, Oct. 18
9:16am
Stolen vehicle recovered
3500 block E. PCH
12:37pm
Battery
3300 block Lewis Ave.
6:57pm
Indecent exposure
2500 block Cherry Ave.
Friday, Oct. 19
3:48am
Stolen vehicle recovered
700 block E. Spring St.
9:50pm
Stolen vehicle recovered
3300 block Lemon Ave.
Saturday, Oct. 20
1:11am
Indecent exposure
3300 block Lemon Ave.
12:42pm
Forgery
2600 block Cherry Ave.
1:09pm
Stolen vehicle recovered
3200 block Lemon Ave.
8:46pm
Petty theft
2400 block Cherry Ave.
(suspect arrested)
Possess narcotic controlled substance,
possess paraphernalia,
possess controlled substance,
two misdemeanor warrants.
9:45pm
Felony spousal abuse
2200 block Jeans Ct.
(suspect arrested)
Battery on spouse/co-habitant
Sunday, Oct. 21
4:28pm
Petty theft
900 block E. 33rd St.
(suspect arrested)
Monday, Oct. 22
4:02am
Robbery
Temple Ave./E. PCH
11:01am
Auto burglary
1800 block Raymond Ave.
4:11pm
Petty theft
900 block E. 33rd St.
(suspect arrested)
Tuesday, Oct. 23
4:36am
Petty theft
2100 block E. Hill St.
5:40am
Grand theft – motor vehicle
1900 block Cherry Ave.
Wednesday, Oct. 24
11:19am
Grand theft
1800 block E. Willow St.
7:10pm
Grand theft
2100 block Crescent Dr.
8:36pm
DUI
E. 23rd St./Orange Ave.
(suspect arrested)
