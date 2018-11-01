Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

Filed under News

Public ceremony to celebrate new Veterans Park playground

Staff Report, Signal TribuneNovember 1, 2018Leave a Comment

A public, grand-opening celebration Nov. 3 will commemorate a new playground– the third of its kind using Measure A-funded upgrades. City of Long Beach officials announced Oct. 30. that the event will take place at Veterans Park, 101 E. 28th St., at 10am.

City officials wrote in a press release that on-site hosts will provide all youth in attendance an “adventure-course guided passport” that will permit them to explore the new playground.

“Long Beach residents made a historic investment in 2016 with their support of Measure A,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in the release. “Thanks to them, we see repairs and upgrades to many Long Beach parks and improvements in public safety. I am excited that Veterans Park has unique challenge-course components in its playground design.”

The project includes: installation of two new playground structures, one for ages 2 to 5 and another for ages 5 to 12; site furnishings; and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements. 

The playground has a fitness-challenge theme, which is intended to encourage healthful play, according to officials. The equipment also includes net climbers and “Ninja Warrior-style” obstacles. 

“The new playground at Veterans Park is long overdue, and the community could not be more excited for this ribbon-cutting ceremony,” Vice Mayor Dee Andrews said. “I am very grateful that Measure A funds were allocated to this park, because Wrigley deserves a park that is safe, clean and family-friendly.”

The project costs approximately $967,000, made possible using Measure A funds and a Cal-Recycle grant, city officials wrote. Through the use of the Cal-Recycle grant, 3,634 pounds of recyclable materials were diverted from being deposited at landfills.

