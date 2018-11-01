Remembering a war long past

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

As a Vietnamese living through the war time in Vietnam, and as a friend of Mike, I read [“Fighting and living in Vietnam: LBUSD member recalls living in Vietnam villages during war,” Oct. 26, 2018] in one go. As I finished it, I was so moved that I had to stop to catch my breath.

The account of Mike’s experience shows that life then was full of contradictions. There was someone named Angel who died in the Hell of War, there was a village of unconditioned love that Mike did not want to return to, there were innocent children whom Mike considered as friends– one of whom survived but whom he chose not to see again.

Indeed, life in Vietnam at that time was difficult to live, to say the least.

Half a century later, with a look back at the past, I still have heart-felt appreciation for Mike and his fellow fighters, who shared the Vietnamese sufferings.