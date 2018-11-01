Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under Commentary, Letters to the Editor

Remembering a war long past

Khanh Doan, Website commentNovember 1, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






As a Vietnamese living through the war time in Vietnam, and as a friend of Mike, I read [“Fighting and living in Vietnam: LBUSD member recalls living in Vietnam villages during war,” Oct. 26, 2018] in one go. As I finished it, I was so moved that I had to stop to catch my breath.

Full Story
Fighting– and living– in Vietnam
Fighting– and living– in Vietnam

The account of Mike’s experience shows that life then was full of contradictions. There was someone named Angel who died in the Hell of War, there was a village of unconditioned love that Mike did not want to return to, there were innocent children whom Mike considered as friends– one of whom survived but whom he chose not to see again.
Indeed, life in Vietnam at that time was difficult to live, to say the least.

Half a century later, with a look back at the past, I still have heart-felt appreciation for Mike and his fellow fighters, who shared the Vietnamese sufferings.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Commentary

Shyness can stop you

I’m a fairly shy guy, although some folks would say otherwise. Maybe I’m shy-converted or shy-reformed. I still prefer to be behind the curtai...

Thoughts from the Publisher | Oct. 26, 2018

Halloween is upon us. So many of us enjoy all the spookiness and candy that surrounds the holiday. I, too, get a kick out of the whole thing, but ...

Urban legends and orphans: A tale of Dr. Michael Schutz

I was surprised to come across an urban legend in writing this column. According to a 2002 Mayfair High graduate, the story about orphans helping ...

Thoughts from the Publisher | Oct. 19, 2018

Over the years, I have written column after column regarding different types of scams that I have been approached with, or those that my pals have...

What do you expect from your local media?

Fake news. Today’s day and age could perhaps be the most uncertain time to digest information for the masses. It is a time when any person ...

Other stories filed under Letters to the Editor

Singing our praises

Anita, The article is fabulous! [“The show goes on at LB Shakespeare Company: Lit slams, a name change and a season of villains feature in the thea...

Letters, emails, website comments and statements | Aug. 24, 2018

Full of what? I have lived in Long Beach for 38 years and love my city. I have also been a volunteer for many rescues in the So Cal area for 10 years...

Letters, emails, website comments and statements | Aug. 17, 2018

Letting the cat out of the bag Last week, the national No Kill Advocacy Center sent a letter to the LA County district attorney asking for an investi...

Letters, emails, website comments and statements | Aug. 10, 2018

Measure displeasure I’m going to ask an obvious question: Why hasn’t [former 8th District Long Beach Councilmember] Rae Gabelich responded to the...

Letters, emails, website comments and statements | Aug. 3, 2018

Successful, or self-serving? I recently listened to a radio host talking about government. He noted how people often complain about the way it spends...

Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
Remembering a war long past