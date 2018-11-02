LB Transit to offer free transportation Election Day

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

No ride, no problem– Long Beach Transit (LBT) will offer free rides to patrons Nov. 6– Election Day– the company announced in a press release Oct. 30, around a week after LBT’s board of directors approved the decision.

LBT officials wrote that the bus service is free in an effort to encourage residents to access their voting polls and participate in the election process. The action is part of a regional effort to increase voter turnout, the press release states.

“Getting to the polls should not be a barrier to voting,” Kenneth McDonald, president and CEO of LBT, said in the release. “With free service on LBT buses and Dial-A-Lift, voters in all the cities we serve can experience public transit and have their voices heard at the polls. We welcome the opportunity to serve new and current customers on Nov. 6.”

In addition to its regularly scheduled, fixed-route bus service, LBT will offer free rides for its eligible Dial-A-Lift customers. Dial-A-Lift is LBT’s paratransit service for those with permanent mobility impairments.

For more information, visit lbtransit.com.