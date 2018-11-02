Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

Filed under Eye On Crime

Eye on Crime | Nov. 2, 2018

November 2, 2018

CRIMES REPORTED BY THE LONG BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday, Oct. 25
8:48am
Stolen vehicle – recovered
Walnut Ave./E. Hill St.

2:06pm
Elder Abuse
2000 block Alamitos Ave.

6:52pm
Identity theft
2200 block E. Willow St.

9:19pm
DUI
E. Hill St./Walnut Ave.
(suspect arrested)

Saturday, Oct. 27
2:18am
resisting arrest/obstructing police officer; carrying concealed dirk or dagger; felony warrant; misdemeanor warrant
2700 block PCH
(suspect arrested)

5:15am
Battery
1900 block St. Louis Ave.

9:02am
Battery
1600 block E. Willow St.

12:01pm
Trespassing; misdemeanor warrant
900 block e. 33rd St.
(suspect arrested)

12:09pm
Petty theft under $950; misdemeanor warrant
900 block E. 33rd St.
(suspect arrested)
12:26pm
Auto burglary
2300 block Lemon Ave.

2:54pm
Felony warrant
Kelly Dr./E. Hill St.
(suspect arrested)

11:55pm
DUI
2500 block Cherry Ave
(suspect arrested)

Sunday, Oct. 28
10:46am
Grand theft – motor vehicle
3300 block E. 19th St.

2:19pm
Grand theft – motor vehicle
2600 block E. 19th St.

5:02pm
Burglary
1800 block Dawson Ave.

Monday, Oct. 29
11:15am
Burglary
1800 block Redondo Ave.

1:46pm
Elder Abuse
2200 block Walnut Ave.

7:07pm
Possessing Toluene, etc.
900 block E. 33rd St.
(suspect arrested)

Tuesday, Oct. 30
10:40pm
Lewd or Lascivious acts with a child under 14 years
1000 E. Willow St.
(suspect arrested)

Wednesday, Oct. 31
1:13pm
Resisting/obstructing police officer; burglary retail merchandise less than $950
700 block E. Spring St.

