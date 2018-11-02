Thoughts from the Publisher | Nov. 2, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Neena Strichart

Just a few days ago, I was telling a friend about how much I think he and family will enjoy the Nov. 10 Long Beach Veterans Day Parade. During the conversation, he said, “Since Veterans Day and Memorial Day are the same thing, why doesn’t Long Beach have a Memorial Day parade instead?” Knowing that his basic query was, “What is the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day?” I figured some of our readers might have the same question.

Wanting to offer an answer from a credible source, I checked with the website va.gov for details on the subject. I also included additional information to include Armed Forces Day at uso.org. Here’s what I found:

Memorial Day is a day for remembering and honoring military personnel who died in the service of their country, particularly those who died in battle or as a result of wounds sustained in battle.

Although those who died are also remembered, Veterans Day is the day set aside to thank and honor all those who served honorably in the military– in wartime or peacetime. In fact, Veterans Day is largely intended to thank living veterans for their service, to acknowledge that their contributions to our national security are appreciated and to underscore the fact that all those who served– not only those who died– have sacrificed and done their duty.

Unlike Veterans Day (previously observed as Armistice Day– the end of World War I), which honors those who wore the cloth of our nation at war, and unlike Memorial Day, which honors those who died wearing the cloth of our nation at war, Armed Forces Day is the proper day to honor all of the men and women currently serving, as well as those who have served and sacrificed to defend our freedom.

Related to patriotism and the military, there is specific protocol in the way we display our country’s flag. To help educate our readers, some of the ladies in my Daughters of the American Revolution chapter (Susan B. Anthony) have graciously compiled material listed below on how to properly displaying our flag and how to treat it with utmost respect.

According to Susan B. Anthony Chapter Regent Carol Bachand, “The standards of respect for flag etiquette mostly center on how the flag is not to be used.”

She recommends visiting the Susan B. Anthony Chapter website for more complete information– reference the “flag etiquette” URL at the end of this article.

If you plan to display a flag this coming holiday, note that, traditionally, flags are flown from sunrise to sunset. If your flag is displayed at night, it should be illuminated. Always lower a flag ceremoniously and ensure no part of the flag ever touches the ground or any other object other than waiting hands and arms.

When on display, the flag is always accorded the place of honor, positioned to its own right. Always place it to the right of the speaker or staging area, and when in a procession, the flag is to be held to the right of marchers. When displaying the flag against a wall, vertically or horizontally, the flag’s union (stars) should be at the top.

The Pledge of Allegiance should always be rendered by standing at attention, facing the flag and saluting with a fixed gaze. One’s left hand should hang, relaxed, at one’s side, nothing held in the left hand.

When the National Anthem is played or sung, citizens should stand at attention and salute at the first note and hold the salute through the last note. The salute is directed to the flag, if displayed, or otherwise to the music.

For more complete information on the Flag Code, please visit the “flag etiquette” tab on the local Susan B. Anthony Chapter of the DAR website at californiadar.org/chapters/susanbanthony.