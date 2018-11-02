Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Community

USS Iowa hosts ‘Lost at Sea’ tour

Staff Report, Signal TribuneNovember 2, 2018Leave a Comment

Dr. Bob Ballard is most commonly known for finding the Titanic, which sunk to the icy Pacific after striking an iceberg. Aboard the Battleship IOWA Museum on Oct. 28, attendees experienced other liners and warships rediscovered by Dr. Ballard.

The deep-sea overview, called the “Lost at Sea” tour, included displays of the luxury liner RMS Lusitania, sunk by the Germans during World War I.

Slideshow • 5 Photos
Photos by Sebastian Echeverry | Signal Tribune
Photos by Sebastian Echeverry | Signal Tribune

Additionally, visitors rediscovered Titanic’s sister ship, HMHS Britannic, brought to the ocean’s floor by a World War I German mine. Attendees can also see a replica of PT-109, President John F. Kennedy’s boat, where, at the age of 26, the future commander-in-chief risked his life to save his crew, becoming a war-hero and setting a future political stage, according to exhibit hosts.

Five additional wrecks, including USS Thresher, USS Scorpion, Germany’s U-166, the German battleship KM Bismarck, USS Yorktown and ships from The Battle of Guadalcanal, were explored, as visitors toured through the newly created exhibition space throughout the museum.

Visit pacificbattleship.com/visit-us/special-exhibits/lost-at-sea/.

